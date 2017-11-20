Kailyn Lowry Says She Threw Her Son The ‘Best’ Fourth Birthday As Javi Marroquin Confirms They Are Not ‘Cool’

Does Kailyn Lowry think that her birthday party for 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall was better than that of her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin?

Over the weekend, the former Teen Mom 2 couple hosted separate parties for their son’s fourth birthday and after Kailyn Lowry’s event, she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of the boy and seemed to throw some shade at Javi Marroquin by saying her party was the “best.”

“Marshall had the best 4th birthday a boy could ask for!” Kailyn Lowry told her fans and followers on Instagram on November 17.

Around the time that Kailyn Lowry threw a party for her middle child, Javi Marroquin hosted a Power Ranger-themed event for his son with the help of his girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, who also stars on Teen Mom 2. As fans may have seen, both Marroquin and DeJesus posted photos from the event and in the photos, they appeared to be a happy family with DeJesus’ two daughters, 6-year-old Nova and 4-month-old Stella.

Also on social media this weekend, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin came to blows after Lowry tagged her former husband in a post about Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“Don’t tag me in anything like we’re cool,” he wrote on November 18.

Javi Marroquin continued on, telling Kailyn Lowry that he was going to keep his mouth shut about what was really going on between them because he was over it and just wanted her to leave him alone.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and in May of last year, Lowry announced their relationship was over. Although the former couple ultimately sought counseling with WEtv, Lowry quickly moved on from the relationship and welcomed a child with another man, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry also shares an older son, 7-year-old Isaac, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Lowry can also be seen alongside Marroquin on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on Friday nights at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]