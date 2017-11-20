Plans For Triple H, Shane McMahon And Kurt Angle At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

Survivor Series is now over and the WWE shifts their focus on WrestleMania 34, the biggest wrestling event of 2018 happening on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The conclusion of Survivor Series might have revealed the WrestleMania 34 plans for Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Shane McMahon.

As recapped by WWE.com, Team Raw was victorious over Team SmackDown by a score of 4-3. The winner was decided in the main event when Triple H and Braun Strowman were the last two men standing. The ending was shocking and disappointing because Triple H turned on Kurt Angle, and it looked like “The Game” will help Shane McMahon.

However, Triple H ended up hitting his brother-in-law with The Pedigree for the victory. His actions will likely get explained on Monday Night Raw but it seems like Triple H just did not want Angle to get the victory for Team Raw. But it also teases a potential match between the two legends, possibly at WrestleMania 34.

The involvement of Shane also adds intrigue because he has history with both Triple H and Angle. Shane has had matches in the last two WrestleManias so it looks like he will have another match next year. The only question is who will be his opponent?

According to Cageside Seats, no matches are currently set in stone for WrestleMania 34 involving Triple H, Shane McMahon, and Kurt Angle. However, a program is already in the works for them that also includes Stephanie McMahon. The story will likely have The Authority on one side against Shane and Angle.

The report also noted that the two sides are going to recruit the services of SmackDown Live general manager, Daniel Bryan. It is still too early to know what Bryan’s role will be at WrestleMania 34, but he should be involved in a big storyline.

The WWE could go in a lot of ways like Triple H vs. Shane, Triple H vs. Angle, or Angle vs. Shane. All three might be on the wrong side of 40 but they can still go in the ring and their names alone are enough to get people interested. The three matches mentioned have been in rumors lately. Another potential WrestleMania 34 match is Triple H vs. Braun Strowman. The WWE teased their matchup after Survivor Series when Strowman attacked “The Game” for betraying Angle. Strowman is a future star and he will get bigger if Triple H puts him over in a WrestleMania match.

Nevertheless, these are still just purely speculative at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE has been changing their plans a lot lately and fans should expect more of it heading to WrestleMania 34.

