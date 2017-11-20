Drama? Justin Bieber Skips AMAs With Selena Gomez & Unlikes Her Instagram Photo

Some Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans were left feeling pretty disappointed after Bieber skipped out on walking the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards with his girlfriend following their reconciliation last month. Despite speculation that the two may have been planning to officially confirm their romance by attending the event together on November 19, Justin was instead nowhere to be found despite being nominated for four awards.

Though neither has revealed why Justin was absent, some are speculating that he may have been hinting that a little drama kept him away from the AMAs instead of making what would have been their first red carpet appearance together in several years.

According to a new report by ELLE U.K., Bieber made it pretty clear that he had Gomez on his mind as the American Music Awards aired live on ABC despite his absence, as the outlet is reporting that Justin liked – and then very quickly unliked – a photo of the star around the same time she was performing her hit “Wolves” at the award show.

Fans claimed that Justin liked a black and white photo Selena posted of herself to Instagram during the broadcast which showed off her much shorter blonde hair which she debuted on the red carpet, though he reportedly then unliked the photo just a few minutes later without any kind of explanation.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

It’s not clear why Justin liked and then very promptly unliked Selena’s photo, which appeared to have been taken backstage at the AMAs on November 19, though there’s no doubting that all the bizarre social media activity left fans feeling pretty confused.

“Their whole relationship in a nutshell,” wrote Twitter user @sparksflyliz after Selena fan @GomezSource confirmed that the “What Do You Mean” singer had decided to unlike his girlfriend’s post during the AMAs, referring to their on/off romance that’s been rife with drama since they first started dating in 2010.

“I’m not surprised,” added another social media user, while another simply responded, “YIKES.”

Justin Bieber unliked https://t.co/vJbNYlFKRz — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 20, 2017

But while some claimed drama in their relationship may have been to blame, others noted that it could actually have been the very opposite reason, as Selena’s appearance at the event also marked her first time performing at an award show in about a year.

Some Twitter users speculated that Justin may have unliked the photo and skipped the 2017 American Music Awards in order to allow all of the focus to be on Selena and her triumphant return to the spotlight following her recent health issues.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are yet to officially speak out regarding their reconciled romance, though they’ve been photographed together looking pretty cozy on multiple occasions since Gomez split with her boyfriend of around a year, The Weeknd, in October.

ELLE U.K. reported that Selena had unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram over the weekend shortly before her AMAs appearance, though he still appears to be following her on the photo-sharing site.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]