‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares A Photo Of Husband David Eason Spending Time With Her Sons, Fans React

Jenelle Evans’ husband has been accused of child abuse on numerous occasions but on social media, the Teen Mom 2 star continues to share images that seem to suggest David Eason is a great stepdad to her two sons.

Following a dramatic first half of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special last week, which included Eason demanding his wife leave the set after Dr. Drew brought up his aggression issues, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram to share an image of Eason and her oldest children, 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser, doing “boy stuff.”

Right away, her fans and followers took aim at the reality star and her husband of two months, saying things like, “This isn’t fooling anyone,” and labeling Eason as a “homophobic rageaholic.” Others wrote messages stating that the photo was nice but only until Eason got upset about something.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, David Eason appeared to have anger issues during a number of scenes from Season 8 and during a photo shoot before his wedding to Jenelle Evans in September, he was seen getting mad at Kaiser and dragging him across their backyard by his arm. Evans’ oldest child, Jace, had also reportedly witnessed Eason’s wrath on occasion and grown “terrified” of him.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:53am PST

During last Monday night’s episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion, Jenelle Evans was questioned about her husband’s aggression issues and noted that she does her best to calm him down. However, Eason wasn’t happy to see host Dr. Drew bring up the issue and quickly said from backstage that he would not be answering any of his questions.

Jenelle Evans’ husband then demanded that they leave the taping and because she didn’t want to be criticized for being unsupportive of Eason, Evans obliged.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her husband, David Eason, their kids, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

The couple is also set to star in the upcoming MTV series The Ex Files.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]