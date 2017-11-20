Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Online, YouTube, Mobile Apps Live Streaming From New York City

What channel is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on and how can you watch the annual holiday parade online or on your mobile device? Whether you are at home preparing turkey dinner, or on your way to see friends and family, you won’t want to miss a minute of the giant character balloons, beautiful floats, and marching bands as they make their way through the streets of New York City on Thursday morning.

Kick off the holiday season by watching the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on your local NBC television station.If you aren’t near a TV when the three-hour show begins at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, there are a few options for watching the parade on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. NBC, in partnership with Verizon, will live stream the annual holiday event on their website or via a free mobile app. Live video will also be available on a special YouTube channel and by way of New York City’s Earth Cam. Get all of the viewing details below.

According to Macy’s press release, the Today Show‘s Matt Lauer, Al Roker, and Savannah Guthrie will host the 2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions of viewers are expected to tune in to watch on NBC or via one of the live stream options. All eyes will be on the floats and balloons, including four giant characters that will make their debut — Olaf from Disney’s Frozen, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, PAW Patrol, and Jett from Super Wings.

In addition to NBC’s live stream and two free mobile apps (information below), Macy’s is partnering with Verizon to give viewers a closer look at the parade with a 360-degree live stream of the Thanksgiving Day Parade that will stream on Verizon’s YouTube account.

Watch the parade on your computer, smartphone, or tablet live streaming on NBC’s website (NBC.com/live). You must log in to your cable TV account (Verizon FiOS, Comcast, Cox, and more) to gain access to the free live stream.

If you want to watch the annual holiday event on your mobile device, download the free NBC app and watch on your smartphone, tablet, XBox, Roku, Firestick, or Apple TV.

Don’t have cable? In addition to the Verizon and NBC live streams, you can also watch portions of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the free EarthCam that broadcasts live 24/7 from New York City.

[Featured Image via Andrew Burton/Getty Images]