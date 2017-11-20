BTS Beat Out Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera, & More To Become No. 1 Google Search During AMAs

K-pop sensations BTS were pretty much the kings of the night at the 2017 American Music Awards. The insanely popular South Korean boyband beat out huge stars including Selena Gomez, Diana Ross, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, and P!nk to become the most googled act of the night in the U.S. as the AMAs aired live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The boyband, made up of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, hit the No. 1 spot on Google’s list of search trends on November 19, as Soompi is reporting that the band racked up a whopping more than 1 million searches during their much talked about appearance at the award show.

In addition to setting social media on fire with thousands of tweets as they performed their hit “DNA” during the AMAs, BTS proved to be so popular with viewers that they came out above the Eagles and Diana Ross on Google’s list of search trends in the United States during the ABC broadcast.

And, understandably, BTS fans were pretty excited about the news of the K-pop superstars pretty much taking over and tweeted their excitement over seeing the “Spring Day” singers land in the No. 1 spot on Google’s U.S. list of trending searches.

BTS TRENDING #1 ON GOOGLE SEARCH IN THE US pic.twitter.com/zP8i0cSjVC — Saℓ | PhenomiNiaℓℓ Carrot (@smiletaegi) November 20, 2017

“Yeah no lie bts is literally #1 on trending searches in the u.s on google!! legends only!!” tweeted @taegisbabe, while another fan wrote on the social media site of their huge achievement during the AMAs, “bts really out here being the #1 google search, after 1 performance?? IM SO F***ING HERE FOR THIS.”

“Famous tho!!!” added Twitter user @mistyjhope of the band. “American people started to google them curious who are those kings who just slayed on stage of AMA @BTS_twt #BTSxAMAs.”

In addition to their huge Google achievement during the AMAs, the band has also been intermittently trending on Twitter since they first arrived in the U.S. last week.

As reported by AllKPop.com, fans welcomed Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to the U.S. by trending the hashtag #WelcomeToTheUSBTS on November 14 in celebration of them returning to the country. According to Korea Boo, BTS’s arrival at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, caused such hysteria that they “practically closed down the airport.”

And it seems like the K-pop sensations will be making the most of their time in the U.S. over the next few days, as they’ve got quite a few pretty huge TV gigs coming up over the next week.

YOU ASKED. AND HERE THEY ARE! #BTSxAMAs #ARMYxAMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Following their huge performance at the American Music Awards on November 19, BTS will be appearing on the late-night shows The Late Late Show With James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, this week.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]