‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Frustration Mounts As Abby, Victoria Squabble, Adam To The Rescue?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronts Victor (Eric Braeden) over his decision to appoint Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as the Newman Enterprises COO. Victor insists that he made the right choice, but Abby is determined to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, Victoria continues to act bossy and power drunk. She decides to fire several Newman Enterprises employees, according to spoilers from Soap Central.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 21, according to SheKnows Soaps, state that Abby consults with Scott (Daniel Hall) and he agrees to team up with Abby to fight Victoria. It seems Abby would be willing to go as far as committing acts of sabotage to bring Victoria down, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. She considers Victoria to be the only obstacle in the way of her ambition to take over Newman Enterprises when Victor retires. Of course, Victoria is aware that Abby is trying to bring her down and she isn’t going to let her have her way if she can help it.

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that the Newman sisters are soon locked in a fierce struggle for supremacy at Newman Enterprises. Y&R spoilers indicate that the struggle between the Newman sisters compounds the company’s crisis.

Newman Enterprises was thrown into crisis by the sex ring scandal. The scandal rocking the company threatens to sink its fortunes. Victor’s frustration mounts as the crisis deepens. With sales down and profits tanking, Victor realizes that he needs someone to turn the company’s fortunes around. He realizes that he won’t remain at the helm of the company for much longer. His retirement is approaching and he needs competent hands to take over the affairs of the company. He is, therefore, concerned about the escalating conflict between Victoria and Abby. He realizes that although he chose Victoria as COO, the company needs even more competent hands to manage its affairs.

'The Young and the Restless recap: Billy loses both Phyllis and Victoria https://t.co/dxeM1c7h17 — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) November 6, 2017

The situation is so dire that Victor sees no future for the company while his incompetent and petty squabbling daughters are in charge. Y&R spoilers tease that the company’s troubles continue to worsen. Victoria and Abby demonstrate they are not ready to take over the company’s affairs. Victor is desperate to find a suitable and competent person to hand over to.

The situation with Victor and Newman Enterprises has sparked speculation that Y&R could be setting things up for the return of Adam Newman in 2018. More and more fans are expressing the conviction that the crisis rocking the Newman family appears to be leading to Adam’s return to rescue the family from crisis. Adam’s return is what Victor needs to raise his hopes about the future of Newman Enterprises.

