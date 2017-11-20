Keith Urban’s Hilarious Shawn Mendes AMAs Lip Sync Fail Goes Viral [Video]

Keith Urban may be one of the most talented musicians in the music world, but it turns out he’s actually not all that good at lip-syncing along to other’s performances – particularly when it comes to Shawn Mendes. Keith was spotted attempting to lip-sync along to Shawn’s hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” as he performed at the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19, but his good time quickly turned into a viral fail.

A number of viewers tuning in to the AMAs this year noticed that Urban was having a pretty great time in the audience as he watched the show alongside wife Nicole Kidman, but just couldn’t seem to get the lyrics quite right as he belted out the hit.

Shots from the crowd showed Keith singing along pretty loudly to Shawn’s 2016 single, though the words he was belting out as he watched the teenager perform just didn’t seem to match the official lyrics the star was singing on stage.

A number of viewers commented on the awkward moment and shared videos and GIFs of the pretty hilarious singalong fail on social media, joking about Keith’s confidence when it came to singing out his lungs despite not really knowing the lyrics.

im laughing so hard at this HELP pic.twitter.com/PYvJAjgNEz — lauren ✨ (@blazingcolfer) November 20, 2017

“I’m laughing so hard at this HELP,” one fan wrote alongside a clip of Urban’s singalong fail, while another called out the star for “PRETENDING to sing along to Shawn when the camera pans to him” despite not knowing the words to the song.

Another Twitter user described the AMA moment as being seriously “embarrassing,” while a third joked that he “barely knew the words” as he pretty confidently belted out the lyrics from the audience.

HAHAHAHAHAHA I NEED A GIF OF KEITH URBAN LIP SYNCHING TO SHAWN MENDES OH MY GOD. — Hu Hefner (@HeyBun) November 20, 2017

Me watching Keith Urban sing Shawn Mendes #AMAs @ pic.twitter.com/yFcK8A6Oer — Jay McMullen (@jaygmcmullen) November 20, 2017

This was Keith Urban trying to sing along to Shawn Mendes

pic.twitter.com/kLAkKVZZGf — amanda (@seuldior) November 20, 2017

But despite all the drama that unfolded on social media in response to the country star’s lip-sync fail, it looks like Shawn wasn’t too offended that Keith doesn’t quite have the lyrics to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” down.

Fans posted footage of the twosome meeting backstage at the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, shortly after the camera caught Urban’s lyrical slip up, where the “Mercy” singer shared a sweet hug with both Keith and Nicole as the actress appeared to tell him how much they enjoyed his performance.

AMA viewers also appeared to be just as happy to see Keith having a pretty great time at the award show as the lip-sync moment caused a commotion on social media.

“Keith is me every time Shawn performs #AMAs #SHAWNxAMAs,” tweeted one fan alongside a GIF of the country star singing along from the AMAs audience, while another wrote, “Keith dancing during Shawn’s performance stole the show. Keep grooving Keith.”

Urban took home three American Music Awards on the night for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album for his 2016 record Ripcord, and Favorite Country Song for his hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” while Mendes won for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]