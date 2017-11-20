The most recent episode of The Walking Dead Season 8 certainly offered a strange glimpse into the lives of Negan and his Saviors in Sanctuary. However, it looks like the fate of the men who were captured by the people of Hilltop will finally be decided in Episode 6. Can Maggie and Jesus actually agree on what will happen to their captives in “The King, The Widow, and Rick”? Or will the prisoners become the reason why Negan will find victory next week?

Jesus has already made it clear that he has no plans of executing the captive Saviors despite what everybody in Hilltop believes. He even went out of his way to keep the men safe although Maggie was ready to get rid of them. Instead, the prisoners were brought back to the community until the two leaders can agree on what should be done with the Saviors. But will The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 6 prove that Jesus has made a seriously bad move by bringing the villains home with them?

The synopsis for “The King, The Widow, and Rick” hints on major conflicts in Hilltop. Although some fans are quick to wonder whether it involves Gregory and his connection to Simon in Sanctuary, the teaser for The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 6 reveals that the tension is between Jesus and Maggie as they discuss what needs to be done with the captured Saviors. Nevertheless, there are speculations that Gregory is up to no good once again.

The trouble in Hilltop is not the only highlight in “The King, The Widow, and Rick.” The teaser also features the return of the Scavengers as Rick approaches them with a new deal. Not surprisingly, Alexandria’s leader is much stricter with Jadis and her people as he threatens to destroy them if they don’t keep their end of the bargain. Will the Scavengers finally stand by Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 6? Could this be another trap that will ultimately allow Negan to defeat the survivors?

The sixth episode is titled, “The King, The Widow, and Rick.” The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 6 will premiere on AMC on November 26.

[Featured Image by AMC]