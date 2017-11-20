Lee Min Ho, Suzy Bae Split: ‘City Hunter’ Actor And Park Shin Hye Might Reunite After Actor’s Recent Split?

Many fans were disheartened after it was confirmed that Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae have broken up after more than two years of dating. Rumors about the former couple’s breakup had started making rounds online after the Legend of the Blue Sea actor started his mandatory military service earlier this year. Now, speculations suggest that the Seoul-born actor could possibly make an on-screen reunion with Park Shin Hye in The Heirs 2 after ending his relationship with the While You Were Sleeping actress.

International Business Times India reports that the agencies of Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae have verified the claims saying that the pair split last week. In an official statement, MYM Entertainment said that the former lovers did not divulge the reasons behind their shocking breakup. It added that neither of the two Korean superstars has revealed the exact period of their breakup.

“It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and the exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand.”

JYP Entertainment, on the other hand, claimed that Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae have decided to remain friends despite their sudden split.

“It’s true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry,” the agency stated. For starters, the ex-lovers had started exclusively seeing each other in March 2015.

In the same year, the Boys over Flowers actor and Dream High actress had announced their relationship after snaps of them together in London circulated online. Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae reportedly split up in September 2015 and got back together a few weeks later. However, they did not confirm those speculations.

Korean super couple #LeeMinHo and #Suzy part ways after being together for 3 yearshttps://t.co/Q6FS55huhk — India TV (@indiatvnews) November 16, 2017

Meanwhile, avid supporters of Lee Min Ho are hopeful that he will reunite with Park Shin Hye after rendering his services to the military. Reunion rumors sparked after the ex-boyfriend of Suzy Bae revealed in April that he would return with a great project, as per Soompi. Because of this, fans cannot help but guess that this could be the much-awaited sequel to The Heirs.

“I feel all the fans’ sadness and their support. I’d like to come back healthy and heal them again with a great project.”

While their reunion is not impossible to happen in the future, it is important to note that neither Lee Min Ho nor Park Shin Hye has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, fans should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae!

