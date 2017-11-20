Who Is Diana Ross? Everything You Need To Know About Her Age, Kids, And Net Worth

Diana Ross was honored Sunday night with a lifetime achievement award at the American Music Awards. She was one of the performers at the event, with her youngest son Evan doing the intro. It was followed by a video outlining her career as an actress, singer, record producer, and songwriter. Born on March 26, 1944, in Detroit, she rose to fame in the ’60s as a member of the Supremes, a vocal group that became one of Motown’s biggest sensations. That said, it was while performing in a group called the Primettes that she and other group members got noticed. She was only 15-years-old when joining them. The group won a talent competition in Windsor, Ontario, in 1960, which caught the attention of industry studios. They were soon asked to audition at Motown Records. The group was eventually integrated into Motown, but this was following a series of setbacks, which included legal contractual age problems. She went solo in May 1970 with “Reach Out and Touch” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” being her debut songs.

Her Kids

Diana Ross has five children – Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ross Naess and Rhonda Ross Kendrick. She also has grandkids, some of whom were present at the AMAs. Family members who attended the AMAs included Evan Ross, Tracee and Ashlee Simpson along with Jagger Snow, their 2-year-old daughter, and Bronx Mowgli, Ashlee’s son. Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross, Kimberly Ryan, Callaway Lane, Ross Naess, and Chudney Ross were also in attendance.

Net Worth

Diana Ross has a net worth of about $250 million, most of which can be attributed to her career as a renowned entertainer, spanning over four decades. Some of her biggest hit singles to reach the UK and U.S. Top 10 Pop Charts include the songs “Missing You,” “Chain Reaction,” “When You Tell Me That You Love Me,” “One Shining Moment,” “Not Over You Yet,” and “When You Tell Me That You Love Me,” which featured Westlife.

On to her films, she has starred in five of them, which include Lady Sings the Blues (1972), Mahogany (1975), The Wiz (1978), Out of Darkness (1994), and Double Platinum (1999). The last two were made for television. She has also earned a chunk of her money from headlining concert tours. Her most recent was dubbed the “In the Name of Love Tour” (2013–17).

