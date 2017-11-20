Christina Aguilera Stuns At The AMAs With Fresh Face, Low-Key Look, In Loving Tribute To Whitney Houston

Christina Aguilera stunned fans at the American Music Awards by going low key with her makeup and styling, as she performed a moving tribute to Whitney Houston on the 25 year anniversary of The Bodyguard. Has the “Hurt” singer made a style transformation, and what did fans think of it?

On Sunday, at the AMAs, Christina Aguilera performed a medley of Whitney Houston songs to honor the singer, five years after her death. Before one perfect note left the “Lady Marmalade” singer’s lips, fans were shocked at her complete physical transformation.

The former Voice coach, described by People as “almost unrecognizable with barely there makeup,” appeared at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles without any of her characteristic heavy eyeliner, bright red lips, or teased blonde hair. Even her nails were simply adorned with clear polish!

Instead, Xtina’s styling was more natural, with very lightly shadowed eyes, pink lip gloss, and her blonde hair slicked back off of her face. She even wore simple silver spiral earrings and skipped other bling around her neck, only wearing silver jeweled rings on each of her fingers. Her elegant black satin dress was low cut with a high center skirt slit, yet her arms were totally covered. She looked the picture of sophistication and elegance.

Fans were surprised and shocked at the “no-makeup look.” Most were quite positive, such as @KellyC819 who posted on Twitter, “Christina Aguilera is so beautiful and even more beautiful without all the makeup.” Others commented that this was the “most minimal makeup” that they ever had seen on the singer.

As for Christina’s performance of the emotional Whitney Houston medley, she kicked it off with the Dolly Parton-written, blockbuster single from the movie The Bodyguard, “I Will Always Love You.” She then went into “I Have Nothing,” “Run To You,” and the iconic Whitney Houston hit, “I’m Every Woman.”

According to InStyle, there “wasn’t a dry eye” anywhere at the theater. Actress Viola Davis had spoken at length about Whitney and The Bodyguard prior to Christina’s performance. After she finished singing, Christina had a few words for her idol.

“Thank you Whitney Houston for being the best inspiration ever.”

In 2012, Whitney Houston died at the age of 48 after “battling drug addiction” for much of her life. Her sister-in-law Pat Houston and niece Rayah Houston attended the event. Whitney had won 21 American Music Awards in the course of her storied career.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]