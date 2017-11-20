Kim Kardashian Fires Longtime Assistant Stephanie Shepherd, Calls Closeness To Kourtney ‘Unprofessional’

Kim Kardashian and her longtime personal assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, have officially parted ways — at least professionally. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly made the decision a few weeks ago because of various reasons.

According to People, the 37-year-old reality star and her now-former assistant are currently not on speaking terms. This is after Kim decided to professionally split from Stephanie after years of working together.

Apparently, the KKW Beauty owner fired her assistant for “lacking knowledge” in a bigger position within her empire. The outlet claimed that Shepherd wanted a more prominent role in Kardashian’s brand and businesses.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” an insider claimed. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

However, Kim allegedly finds her incapable of taking such position. The reality star reportedly gave her assistant a chance to prove herself but failed to impress her.

“Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time, it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that,” the same source added. “Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian promoted Shepherd from executive assistant to COO of all her business ventures outside of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise.

Love this glam! @makeupbymario used the @kkwbeauty dark & light Powder Contour & Highlight kits for my eyeshadow! Kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Aside from professional matters, Us Weekly claimed that Kim Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd’s relationship has been in “a downward spiral” since May. An insider told the outlet that there are some other things that happened previously that “left a bad taste in Kim’s mouth.”

Apparently, the reality star was disappointed with her assistant after she spilled the beans about her job and relationship with the famous family during an interview with Refinery29.

In the said interview, Stephanie dished about her tasks as Kim’s personal assistant, which include “doing her whole schedule, doing her laundry, booking travel, putting the stroller together and all of these things.”

She also revealed that she always stays longer than needed, adding that she even had to move into Kris Jenner’s house to be with her all the time.

please by all means take your time while i try and get out of the car A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Another incident that triggered Kim Kardashian’s decision to fire Stephanie Shepherd was during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the said episode, Kourtney spoke to Kim about Stephanie after she confessed that she felt “unfulfilled with her career.”

“She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise,” Kourtney revealed in the clip.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY ???????? YOU ARE ONE OF A KIND AND IM SO GLAD YOURE MINE ✨???? A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Kim went on to share her thoughts about Stephanie’s closeness with Kourtney, which she called “unprofessional.”

Apparently, Kim finds it “weird” that her assistant is calling her sister “wifey” and regularly post photos of them together.

“Do you find it weird that you’re like ‘wifey’ with my assistant?” Kim asked Kourtney. “What if all of a sudden I became BFF with Megan? I think you would definitely be like, ‘That’s weird.'”

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]