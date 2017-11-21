World’s First Artificial Meteor Shower Developed, To Be Staged In Japan

Space enthusiasts and lovers will be in for a space treat as news of the world’s first artificial meteor shower is said to be staged in Japan in 2019. It is now being developed by a company known as ALE that claims it could create shooting stars anytime in any place with various colors.

This man-made meteor shower is created using a purpose-built satellite. It will contain pellets that could generate artificial shooting stars, which are designed to burn brighter and longer than the natural meteors and could burn into flames as they enter the atmosphere of the planet earth. They would last between five and ten seconds each and could be visible for 100 kilometers or 62 miles in each direction, according to Mirror.

Shinsuke Abe, ALE’s research director and Nihon University aerospace engineering professor, said to imagine a future, in where you could use their meteors for international fireworks displays, a proposal for marriage or a special memorial. It is rumored that ALE bid to take part in the opening of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, according to CNN.

Abe further said that they want people to look up, not on the ground. He continued that people in Japan are so busy each day and they need more culture and science in their lives to bring them closer to nature and to relax.

World’s first manmade meteor shower is actually going to happen, and now we know when https://t.co/wPTE2Hn7NT pic.twitter.com/bqgxdmhZxx — aussiedaily (@aussiedaily) November 21, 2017

The artificial meteor shower is also called Sky Canvas and will be controlled by cube-shaped satellite. Once commanded, the satellite will release the pellets and fall to Earth. And after coming into contact with the atmosphere, they will ignite.

The pellets are conceptualized to be extremely bright and small in sizes. The company is now making the meteor shower effect efficient and preparing for testing.

BGR reported that its first big test is slated for 2019 in Hiroshima, Japan. The artificial meteors will light up the skies of the city as far as 100 kilometers or 62 miles away. The company will only use one color of a pellet to guarantee that everything will work first.

The upcoming meteor event has received support from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Tohoku University and funding from companies such as JAL and Family Mart, according to Mirror.

[Featured Image by Jane Visuals/Thinkstock]