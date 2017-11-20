‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Rope Breakup, Rafe Sleeps With Sami, Abe Pressures Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks suggest the show will be full of drama and excitement. Heated confrontations will happen left and right. Circumstances will also push couples to make difficult decisions. Rafe (Galen Gering) will disagree with Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) decisions. JJ (Casey Moss) and Lani will also have a hard time in the wake of Theo’s accident. Sonny (Freddie Smith) will reevaluate his relationship with Paul (Christopher Sean).

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe and Hope will have a difference of opinion about JJ’s situation. The couple will have a fight this week, and they will have another row on the week of November 27. Spoilers reveal the couple will break up eventually, and Rafe will end up in Sami’s bed.

Rafe knows Hope’s heart lies elsewhere. During their fight, he will finally reveal his feelings. He wants Hope to stop comparing him to Bo. In the aftermath of their confrontation, he will end up with Sami.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Sonny will take Paul’s side. However, he did not forgive Paul for everything. Paul broke his trust, and he needs to think about some things.

Will’s homecoming will happen this week. Spoilers reveal Sami will think of the perfect solution when Marlena fails to bring Will back through hypnosis. During the week of November 27, Sami concocts an outrageous scheme. Unfortunately, her plan might not work as well as she expected, and she will require some comfort. It just so happens that Rafe will be fuming over her latest row with Hope.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla delivers upsetting news to Theo's family.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/p383GRCyPV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 17, 2017

Sami’s stay in Salem will only be for a short time. Hence, there will be no future for Sami and Rafe for now. However, Rafe’s betrayal could change his relationship with Hope. This will definitely affect their relationship.

Andre’s lies will be too much for Chad. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad wants nothing to do with Andre. He will kick him out of the mansion, but Abigail will try to change his mind.

Rafe is not the only person who puts a lot of stress on Hope. Spoilers reveal Abe will pressure her about making a decision on what to do with JJ. Abe wants to see JJ fired, and he will let Hope know about his thoughts on this matter. Given the circumstances, JJ will also feel the tension in town. It will be an emotional week in Salem, and Days of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease more exciting scenes as Don Carlivati’s story continues to unfold.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]