Donald Trump Impeachment Petition Crosses 250,000 Signatures

President Donald Trump impeachment has remained one of the most talked topics among the political experts. Even before he won the 2016 presidential election after defeating Hillary Clinton, many were searching on Google search engine as what it will take to impeach a sitting president. Earlier this week, documentary director Michael Moore said in his long Facebook post that this is the right time to remove President Trump from the office and now the online petition on Change.org has crossed more than 250,000 votes asking Congress to remove the president.

At Change.org, there is an ongoing petition asking for Donald Trump’s impeachment even before he completes his first term as the 45th President of the United States of America. The online petition is started by The Million American Petition and is asking for 300,000 signatures. After attaining their goal, the petition will be delivered to the U.S. Congress, U.S. House of Representatives, and The People Of The United States of America.

According to the petition, President Donald Trump is reportedly suspected of treason and is said to be in violation of the U.S.A Patriot Act, which was enacted by the U.S. Congress in 2001 at the request of then-President George W. Bush in response to the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

The petition reportedly suggests that Trump is suspected of conspiring with Russia in meddling with the 2016 election. The petition at Change.org also adds that Donald Trump and his administration is an “immediate threat to national security and his use of intimidation as president presents undeniable challenges in this investigation.”

It also appends that Donald Trump has reportedly violated the Federal law under civil and criminal ordinances with his hate speech against immigrants, and those of the Muslim faith.

“Donald J.Trump’s leadership poses a threat to the peace and safety of our nation on both national and international levels. His immoral reputation and misconduct are an embarrassment and threat to the freedoms this country stands for and will not be tolerated by United States citizens,” the online petition reads.

Apart from this ongoing petition, a website, ImpeachDonaldTrump — which is conducted by Free Speech For People — has also crossed 1,311,661 signatures asking Congress to look into the matters that will lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

At the federal level, removal of the sitting president falls under Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution that states that the president can only be removed if he or she will be convicted of treason, bribery, or high crimes. As of now, President Donald Trump has not provably done anything that makes him fall under this scrutiny.

In simple words — even if the online petition crosses 300,000 required signatures, then also President Donald Trump’s impeachment is not possible and as earlier reported by Inquisitr, there are many Democrats who think that talking about Trump impeachment is a bad idea.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]