It certainly looks like Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser simply cannot stay together in Outlander Season 3. After their steamy reunion at the print shop in the sixth episode, Claire and Jamie have been torn apart once again in Episode 9. But is there any chance that the couple will see each other again before the end of the third season? Some believe that the Frasers could be reunited in Outlander Season 3, Episode 11. Or could there be more tragedy in “Uncharted”?

Things were certainly getting bad for Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser as they traveled in two separate ships destined for Jamaica in Outlander Season 3, Episode 10. Jamie was immediately taken below deck for trying to convince the captain of the Artemis to rescue his wife, and he gave in to desperation by threatening not to bless Fergus’ marriage to Marsali unless his adoptive son helped him escape. Meanwhile, Claire discovers that the man who has been looking for her husband in Edinburgh is also on board the Porpoise and plans to capture Jamie as soon as they arrive in Jamaica.

“Heaven and Earth” may have opened on a depressing note, but the episode concluded with some hope for the couple. Fergus and Marsali came through for Jamie, who was eventually freed. In gratitude, Jamie gave his blessing to the young couple. On the other hand, Claire managed to escape the Porpoise by taking a dangerous leap of faith off the ship. Will Jamie manage to save her in Outlander Season 3, Episode 11?

Fans need not worry about Claire’s safety in “Uncharted.” The teaser for Outlander Season 3, Episode 11 confirms that the surgeon will survive her risky move in “Heaven and Earth” and will be rescued by the mysterious inhabitants of an island in Hispaniola. The preview confirms that Claire is taken to a strange doctor who informs her she is in Saint-Domingue. Is there any possibility that Jamie will find Claire now that she is no longer aboard the Porpoise?

It might be too soon to hope for a reunion between Claire and Jamie. Although the Artemis does end up in Saint-Domingue in Diana Gabaldon’s novel Voyager, it is revealed that Jamie had actually abandoned the ship to find her. Nevertheless, there is much excitement for Outlander Season 3, Episode 11, which premieres on Starz on November 26.

