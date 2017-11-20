Charles Manson, the cult leader who masterminded a mass-murder in California in the ’60s has died tonight at the age of 83 at 11:13 p.m., EST. Manson died in the California hospital where he was taken last week from Corcoran State Prison, where he was serving a life sentence. Debra Tate, the sister of Manson victim Sharon Tate, said she got a phone call from the prison telling her that Manson had died.

Charles Manson’s health had been declining since he was taken to the hospital for intestinal bleeding last January. Charles Manson’s doctors said that he needed surgery to stop his hemorrhage, but he wasn’t stable enough to undergo the procedure. Charles Manson was given several blood transfusions while in the hospital.

But Charles Manson never did much of anything without some controversy, and while he was in the hospital in January, his fiancee Afton “Star” Burton, 27, sought to get some sperm from the cult leader. Burton claimed that it was the dying wish of Charles Manson to have a child with her, but the prison denied anyone access to his DNA.

“No matter what happens to Manson, none of his family are getting access to his DNA at this stage.”

Even though Manson was in and out of the hospital, the prison held firm with the ruling.

“The officers and authorities will not let them get access to tissues or any fluids at all. He may be in the hospital, but he is still considered to be under maximum security protection. Just because he may pass away does not affect that position. There is no room for sentiment or emotion when it comes to Manson — in fact especially because of Manson.”

Charles Manson, satanic mastermind behind murder of actress Sharon Tate, dies at 83 https://t.co/VFDceKlq8H #CharlesManson pic.twitter.com/cuZPuIcNXE — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 20, 2017

TMZ broke the news that despite rumors during the week suggesting that Manson had died, Charles Manson now is confirmed dead. Charles Manson died at Bakersfield Hospital.

Charles Manson has been behind bars since his arrest in 1969 for the Tate-LaBianca murders which included the murder of Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski’s unborn baby. Manson was given the death penalty in 1971, but soon after, the death penalty was ruled to be unconstitutional in California, and Manson’s sentence was commuted to nine consecutive life sentences.

Vincent Bugliosi, one of the prosecutors in the Manson murder trials, wrote perhaps one of the best-known true crime books, Helter Skelter, The True Story of the Manson Murders. The book is still a best-seller and is considered to be an excellent description of the hippie scene of California in the ’60s.

Convicted murderer and cult leader Charles Manson, one of the most notorious criminals of the 20th century, is dead at age 83 https://t.co/tsimzudBlu pic.twitter.com/dWVLehsbmj — BNO News (@BNONews) November 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Anonymous/AP Images]