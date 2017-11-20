Rumors of the Pink-Christina Aguilera feud were ignited Sunday when viewers were left confused when Pink appeared to cringe while Christina sang an emotional tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2017 American Music Awards (or AMAs).

The whole Pink and Christina Aguilera feud rumor grew legs again when viewers attached a myriad of interpretations to a clip of Pink in the audience reacting to Aguilera’s performance. The “Try” singer didn’t look all that “impressed,” as People magazine wrote.

As some point out, it didn’t help that the camera was insanely close to her face at the time. Nonetheless, the rumor mill began churning and the memes soon followed about Pink’s “deeply furrowed brow.”

Pink, birth name, Alecia Beth Moore, wasn’t having it. She learned about the viral rumors and quickly took to Twitter to explain away the supposed cringe from around the world.

She admonished those who were fueling speculation that she and Christina Aguilera were still feuding all these years. Pink downplayed the on-camera grimace during Xtina’s Whitney Houston tribute and said she has nothing but love for her former collaboration partner.

It’s widely known that Pink and Christina Aguilera maintained a feud that dated back to their “Lady Marmalade” days. There was even a rumor the “Your Body” singer threw a punch at Pink in a club back in the day.

Pink took to Twitter to praise her former enemy Christina Aguilera's performance at the #AMAs – read the tweet! https://t.co/ZSy6VGiUhP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 20, 2017

Pink recently said that she and Christina buried the hatchet and the feud is a thing of the past. Moreover, she confessed that their diva behavior stemmed from their youth, but now they are grown, married and with children.

Yes. THIS. Christina f**king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.

Pink retweeted a post by Mark Sundstrom (Fuse TV) post claimed the women settled their beef last year and are now good. Sundstrom said they are friends now and people should stop trying to create drama when there is no basis for it. Fans only need to recall that Pink and Christina worked together on the Voice in recent history.

.@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) November 20, 2017

Pink recently found herself at the center of another rumor about her alleged feud with Kim Kardashian. Last month, the singer made a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was confronted with her tweet about Kim’s wicked nude bathroom selfie.

During the “Plead The Fifth” portion of the show, Pink faced three questions from viewers of which she could decline to answer one if she elected to. Cohen read a question about Pink’s supposed online dispute with the reality television star that involved actress Bette Midler.

“When you tweeted women using their brains not their body for attention, were you trying to throw some shade at Kim Kardashian or was that people on Twitter jumping to conclusions?”

The backstory involves Midler appearing to take a swipe at Kim’s viral raunchy post after social media users blasted the naked post last March. Kim returned fire at the venerable film star and appeared to take a shot at her age; Bette’s 71.

Netizens thought Midler’s post was tame and done in good taste in support of women’s empowerment. Kim was accused of going over the top with her retort and disrespecting the film icon.

Pink chimed in and threw a counterpunch at Kim in Bette’s defense and the rest is history. The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer said she felt compelled to jump into the mix because she thought it was disrespectful to hit back at the beloved actress — all things considered, as sources suggest.

Fans of Pink and Christina Aguilera expressed joy that the women have let bygones be bygones and the cringe-worthy look was a nothing burger. Others still have their doubts and think the years long feud is alive and well — on the sly.

Meanwhile, Pink and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a rendition of “Everybody Hurts” and it was magical.

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]