Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Setting Up A Nursery Room, Fueling Rumors That They Are Already Married

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are reportedly furnishing the latter’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, and one of the rooms has already been designated as the nursery. The couple is setting up a baby room. Are they hinting that their marriage rumors are true?

Many believe that Liam Hemsworth tied the knot with the “Wrecking Ball” singer some time ago. Observers pointed out the fact that the pair has recently been spotted wearing matching rings on their fingers, and it is definitely a telling sign they got married in secret. However, neither Liam nor Miley is confirming the news.

And now, since they are putting up the nursery room, then it could mean that they are already planning to have a baby soon. According to Daily Mail, the Australian publication NW magazine claimed that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are longing for a baby.

It was an insider, someone close to the couple, who revealed to NW that Liam and Miley are renovating a room in the pop star’s five-bedroom, $7.7 million home that she bought in August. The space is to be converted to a nursery and both Liam and Miley are personally taking care of the details for the baby’s room.

“They’ve already narrowed down which crib they want. Miley loves the idea of kitting it out with great vintage pieces and is trawling Pinterest for inspiration,” the source allegedly said.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth show off 'wedding bands' on coffee run https://t.co/mB2BbSyBV5 — Metro (@MetroUK) November 9, 2017

Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant?

There is also a possibility that Miley Cyrus is pregnant right now and this could be a reason why she and Liam are putting up a nursery room. But then again, insiders stated that they are not sure if the singer is expecting. There is no word if she is actually pregnant yet, but one thing is sure, she wants to have a child this early.

Daily Mail tried to contact Liam Hemsworth and Miley for clarifications or comments but their representatives have not responded.

Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met in 2009. They announced their engagement in 2012 but no wedding took place as they broke up after a year. The pair reconciled in early 2016 and it was reported that their engagement was back on.

Finally, a few weeks ago, the news of Liam and Miley’s secret wedding made headlines. Yahoo Australia reported that a source told OK! Magazine that 24-year-old Miley is over the moon since exchanging wedding vows with Liam Hemsworth. It was added that there are no words to describe how much the couple loves each other and how they want to spend the rest of their lives together.

