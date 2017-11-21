Scientology: Leah Remini Reveals What She Feels About Being Called A ‘Bully’ By Tom Cruise’s Religion

Leah Remini shockingly left Scientology in 2013 after realizing that it is far from what it was claiming. She then starred in an Emmy Award-winning docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to reveal the truth about the controversial church. As expected, the organization is not too happy with her revelation and started to call her names.

The 47-year-old actress was a proud loyalist of Scientology since she was just 9-years-old. Leah Remini had been promoting and defending Tom Cruise’s religion because she truly believed in its promises. However, she eventually realized that instead of making the world a better place like it promised, the actress believes that Scientology is actually making it worst.

Leah Remini has been vocal with what she really thinks about Scientology. She even teamed up with former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States, Mike Rinder, to expose the ugly side of the institution.

Now that the truth about Scientology is slowly unraveling, courtesy of Leah Remini’s docu-series, the controversial church fought back by discrediting the King Of Queens actress and claiming that she’s a bully and more. Instead of continuing the battle, Remini chose to use all the name callings in her Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 2 promo and turned it into something fun.

Leah Remini read some of the things that Scientology has called her (“not a nice person,” “spiteful, angry, and self-loathing individual,” “mean,” “ugly bully”) and asked her family if they were true. Instead of denying all the claims, her mom, sister, daughter, and husband shockingly confirmed them all.

The actress then read one last note from Scientology, saying that she’s a “nasty, foul-mouth individual.” Just like her family members, Leah Remini confirmed this as well.

This just goes to show that Leah Remini doesn’t care about what Scientology thinks of her and that their attacks don’t bother her at all. Her goal is to give voices to ex-Scientologists and members who are trapped in the organization who have been living with so many heartaches. As long as the controversial church is still functioning, the actress revealed that she is not going to stop exposing the truth until it finally shuts down for good.

Thank you all for your love and support this season. Thank you for listening. Thank you for caring. #ScientologyTheAftermath A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]