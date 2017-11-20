WWE ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Results: Team ‘Raw’ Vs. ‘SmackDown’ Match Winners

On Sunday night, the WWE Survivor Series 2017 results had Raw and SmackDown Live competing for bragging rights. In terms of General Manager Kurt Angle, he wasn’t only competing on the match card, but also hoping to keep his job as GM of Raw. That would come down to the winning brand at the big pay-per-view on Sunday evening. Here are the latest results from the event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

According to ProWrestling.net, in the earliest match results of the night, The Shield and New Day would battle in a six-man tag team match featuring the two brand’s most-accomplished stables. There were plenty of big spots down the stretch in a bout which went over 20 minutes. However, it was the trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns that came away with the victory. They were able to grab Kofi Kingston and hit a Triple Powerbomb from the corner of the ring to defeat New Day for a 1-0 Team Raw lead.

The Raw brand picked up a second-straight victory with the women’s 5-on-5 elimination match. Early eliminations included a surprising Becky Lynch elimination to begin the match and a countout that Tamina achieved to get rid of Nia Jax. It all came down to Raw‘s Asuka against SmackDown‘s Natalya and Tamina. The newest member of the Raw women’s roster was able to pick up the back-to-back eliminations of her opponents to become sole survivor and win the match.

Several more champion vs. champion matchups followed. In the first of those, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz had his “Miztourage” at ringside to provide some interference for his match with United States Champion Baron Corbin. However, “The Lone Wolf” proved to be too much for Miz late in the match, as he avoided Miz’s kick and hit End of Days for the win. The Usos also pulled off a victory for Team SmackDown when one of the two tag team champs made a diving tag to his partner as he went over the top rope to take out Cesaro. Back in the ring, the legal Uso hit a splash off the corner to pin Sheamus.

The two women’s champions met in a match which saw Alexa Bliss using her ring savvy to control what seemed like a good portion of the match. She had several near falls on Charlotte Flair, but also had a costly mistake as she went for her corner move only to have the SmackDown Women’s champ put her knees up. Moments later, Charlotte locked a submission onto Bliss to make her tap out. That made it 3-2 for SmackDown Live.

Survivor Series 2017 results:

The Shield (Raw) def. New Day (SmackDown) via pinfall

Asuka (Raw) was sole survivor of women’s 5-on-5

Baron Corbin (SmackDown) def. The Miz (Raw) via pinfall

The Usos (SmackDown) def. Cesaro & Sheamus (Raw) via pinfall

Charlotte (SmackDown) def. Alexa Bliss (Raw) via submission

Brock Lesnar (Raw) def. AJ Styles (SmackDown) via pinfall

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown men’s 5-on-5 match

The two closing matches would feature two of the most anticipated. In the first of them, it was WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As expected, “The Beast” dominated things early on, as he manhandled the smaller AJ Styles. As things progressed, AJ found a way to gain his own momentum, including an attack on Brock’s leg to ground him, a Pele Kick, and a flying forearm punch outside of the ring.

At one point, Styles got the Calf Crusher on Lesnar who seemed to be in pain, but grabbed Styles by the head to bash him against the mat breaking the hold off. Later in the match, Styles continued his momentum and went for the Phenomenal Forearm from the side ropes. Brock caught him up on his shoulders and completed the F5 for the pinfall win. Post-match, Lesnar struggled to get up as he was favoring his knee. He took some time to limp up the ramp backstage with Paul Heyman after the big win.

UP NEXT: It ALL comes down to THIS! The battle for brand supremacy culminates in a star-studded 5-on-5 match at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/WL5COjFXS7 — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2017

Brock’s win tied things up at 3-3 between the two brands. The main event would determine which brand would leave as the winning side for the Survivor Series 2017 results as Team Raw took on Team SmackDown in a 5-on-5 men’s elimination match. In this matchup, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was part of the men’s team along with Triple H, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. If Angle’s team were to lose this one, it would result in the loss of his job as well.

Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view was held in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center with December’s Clash of Champions the next PPV on the schedule.

