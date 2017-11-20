Selena Gomez Rocks New Blonde Hair On AMAs Red Carpet Without Justin Bieber

The rumors were flying around that Selena Gomez was going to walk the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards with Justin Bieber and make their relationship official again. While those rumors did not pan out, Selena rocked the red carpet still, as she sported a new blonde hair and an all-leather look.

According to People, Selena has rocked long hair, short hair, pink and purple highlights, but she showcased a new side of her tonight. Selena also went with a shorter look at the AMAs tonight, as she showed off a chopped-off blonde, long bob.

To top off the edgy look, People reported that Gomez topped the look off with a form-fitting all-leather dress with zipper detailing. She styled the look with Roberto Coin earrings and ring, a matching leather clutch, and studded black heels.

This was the first time fans of Selena Gomez have seen the new blonde hair, but Selena went on Instagram after walking the red carpet to share the news with fans that may not have seen. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Selena captured it with “so i am blonde now.” As People said, fans were freaking out on social media over the big hair change for Gomez.

so i am blonde now A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

For the AMAs tonight, Selena Gomez will not only be hitting the red carpet. Selena is set to perform tonight during the star-studded show. Gomez was set to perform “Wolves” live for the first time ever and fans could not wait for this performance.

Also set to perform during the 2017 American Music Awards are Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera and many more. Pink and Clarkson were set to perform together and solo on the night and the duet already took place. They performed an updated version of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is serving as the host tonight.

Before the red carpet debut of the blonde hair, Hollywood Life did report that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber could show up together on the red carpet. They stated the couple is very much in love right now, but do want to keep the romance off the red carpets in the meantime. It looks like that is exactly what happened.

