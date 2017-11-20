Fans have always been concerned about the future of Hawaii Five-0, even though the series has shown no sign of stopping anytime soon. After all, the CBS show has recently lost two of its beloved main characters just before the premiere of Season 8. In addition to that, showrunner Peter Lenkov might be distracted from the police drama in favor of his commitment to the Magnum P.I. revival. However, star Alex O’Loughlin appears to be confident that H50 will be renewed after the eighth season concludes.

Alex O’Loughlin might be the main star of Hawaii Five-0, but fans had previously been worried that the actor who plays Steve McGarrett is considering an early departure. O’Loughlin has been vocal about being “too old” to do more action sequences, leading to speculations that he will leave the show before Season 8. Nevertheless, O’Loughlin has stayed with the CBS series and appears to be happy to keep working on H50 for years to come.

Alex O’Loughlin recently attended Hawaii Five-0‘s annual Sunset by the Beach in Waikiki, where he also spoke to ET Canada. The star admitted that he was initially uncertain whether the series would actually have more than just two seasons. However, he also pointed out that he enjoys being a part of the show and working on Season 8.

So could this mean that Alex O’Loughlin will be back as McGarrett after Hawaii Five-0 Season 8? CBS has not yet confirmed whether the series has been renewed for an eighth season. After all, the network currently has other things to deal with following a recent controversy.

In late October, a former assistant who worked on Hawaii Five-0 filed a harassment complaint against a location scout, an executive producer, as well as CBS and another production company. The lawsuit has led to speculations that H50 could get canceled just like House of Cards. However, some are quick to point out that the case does not involve any of the show’s main characters, although the assistant was harassed on the set. Hopefully, the series will not be greatly affected by the recent scandal.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 airs on CBS on Friday night.

[Featured Image by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images]