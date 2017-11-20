American Music Awards 2017 Kelly Clarkson And Pink ‘Emotional’ Tribute To First Responders

The American Music Awards 2017 this year will open with a tribute to the people who have been on the front lines of the heart-wrenching disasters that have made headlines terrifying this year. TMZ broke the news that first responders will get a huge shout out from Kelly Clarkson and Pink when the two stars collaborate to open the 45th American Music Awards tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Clarkson and Pink, who had never previously met each other before putting together the American Music Awards’ 2017 show, plan an emotional and powerful celebration of the brave men and women who save lives and risk their own every time disaster strikes.

The AMA opening act is reportedly so filled with emotion that people rose to their feet during the dress rehearsal to offer a spontaneous standing ovation.

The sequence honors police officers, firefighters, heroic bystanders, victims who offer help other traumatized victims despite their own injuries, relief teams, paramedics and all the people who make a difference when disaster strikes.

2017 has been an exhausting year of terrorist attacks, fires, earthquakes, unprecedented mega-hurricanes, and horrific mass shootings where first responders showed enormous courage and compassion over and over again.

After watching the tragedies of 2017, Pink and Kelly decided it was time to show just how much the world appreciates the brave women and men who show up and do what needs to be done.

The show is said to include a photo montage of some of the most heroic moments and is sure to have the audience in tears as the watch and listen to Pink and Clarkson.

According to ET, Kelly Clarkson was “ecstatic” about performing with Pink and couldn’t wait to get started with trying out their ideas. “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” she said Clarkson.

“I’ve never met her before.” After the rehearsal on November 18, Kelly Clarkson tweeted that Pink is “the greatest human ever” and said that she loves Pink even more after meeting her at the American Music Awards rehearsal.

If anyone was wondering what @Pink is like in person, she’s the greatest human ever and I love her even more now after meeting/singing with her at #AMA’s rehearsal ???? ….can’t wait for y’all to see our silk routine tomorrow ???? #picturemehangin ???? — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 19, 2017

The first-time join effort between Clarkson and Pink promises to be incredible and reason enough to watch the American Music Award 2017 show even without the other amazing performers and scheduled to perform.

Newsweek shared that the star-studded evening will see Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Ed Sheeran on stage as they show why they’ve all received nominations for the AMA 2017 Artist of the Year award.

There are lots of options for watching the 2017 American Music Awards and catching Clarkson and Pink’s amazing tribute. If you’re watching on cable, tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET, or settle in early for the two-hour pre-show live stream under the @AMAs Twitter handle.

There’s a red carpet live stream happening now over on the E! Network on the website and app, and if you don’t have cable you can watch the awards show portion on the night on ABC’s website and app. You can also check out the show on Hulu’s streaming service.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]