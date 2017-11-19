Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar And Kids Become ‘Favorite’ As Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Get Shunned By TLC

This past week, the Duggar family got a lot of attention after TLC revealed that Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, will no longer be a staple part of Counting On. Considering that Jill and Derick were one of the original main stars of the TLC’s reality TV show, it is a big change for the fans to consider. With all the transphobic tweets and attacks against Jazz Jennings, a star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz, Derick Dillard got the boot from the producers.
That means that Jessa Duggar, the other original star of Counting On, has started receiving more attention from the fans. With all the negative press around the family, the Duggars uploaded a throwback picture of Jessa’s baby Spurgeon on their Facebook page, showing how kids and babies are still the focus of their lives.
“My favorite baby of all time,” one fan commented.
“Such a cutie pie,” another wrote. “He looks exactly like his Momma when she was his age!”
The 25-year-old mother of two has been lauded for having the cutest baby boys in the family. While Jill Duggar also has two sons of her own, Samuel and Israel, she has not shown them off on Instagram as much as Jessa has. So it is natural that Counting On fans are much more familiar with Jessa and Ben’s kids, whom they see regularly on social media.
As a matter of fact, Jessa just uploaded a throwback picture of herself when she was a toddler on her Instagram.
“You were a beautiful baby and a beautiful woman with beautiful kids,” one fan wrote in the comment section.
Out of all the Duggar kids, Jessa is the only one without any jeopardizing rumors or serious scandals. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been under fire for asking their fans for financial donations to support their lifestyle, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been noted for being the rebels of the family, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have shocked the followers with her huge baby bump.
The most amount of drama that the 25-year-old Duggar has caused was when she posted pictures of her dirty house to make a case for not-so-perfect parenting.
This is real life, y'all. ????❤ *swipe left to see more pics of my house today in all its shining glory* 1.) 6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed… can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry. ???? 2.) Side table that probably hasn't been dusted in at least 6 months. 3.) Henry's dried spit up on my side of the bed, that I've slept on for who knows how many nights. 4.) Handprints on the mirror, and Spurgeon's beautiful artwork that happened when he found a pen that was left out. 5.) Pile of diapers on the top of my dresser… pretty sure these all collected in the past 12 hours. 6.) Blocks scattered again, not bc Spurgeon was building with them… just bc it's like his favorite thing to dump them out and hear them clang on the hardwood floors. Haha! 7.) Sink full of dishes. 8.) Oil splatters and food particles on the stovetop. Probably has been a few months since it's been wiped down. 9.) Toddler handprint on the fridge door. ???? 10.) Dust collection on the front of the HVAC intake…ha! But hey, at least we're replacing the filter every month! ???? There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't. (We have guest staying with us over the weekend, so that's a motivation to prioritize the laundry on the guest bed. ????) Some of y'all may be thinking, "C'mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror…" I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives. I might think "I don't have time right now." But it only takes a few min… here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play. Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids– sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another ????. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever. ????????
However, this was something that she initiated herself and even responded to dispel any negative rumors about herself.
Backstory on my previous post: As I was making out my housecleaning to-do list the other day, this thought struck me… we all try to put our best foot forward and are most comfortable posting our "highlight reel" for people on social media to see. I could've waited 24 hrs and posted pics of everything freshly cleaned and looking beautiful (the stovetop is sparkling, dust bunnies have been removed, laundry is folded, bed sheets are washed, etc). Certainly people would find no fault with that… but many may find fault with themselves. I didn't do that for a reason. Reality. Sometimes you find yourself with an 8-month-old who isn't sleeping through the night, and you don't care that your bed has spit up on it–you're tired. Throw a towel down on it and sleep! Sometimes you don't want to wash the dishes right after supper because your husband is finally home from work, and there's only one golden hour of family time before babies are tucked into bed and hubby has to start in on his college homework… and so you put off dishes until then. Sometimes the dust collects on the side table in the spare room, and you don't even notice it until you're preparing for guests to stay over. Oh, and the diapers. ???? Our diaper pail is currently outta commission, and I'm awaiting a replacement. Yeah, they were stinky, but I had them bagged up and out of the house before the pic of them was even posted. I said it before, and I'll say it again: "I am not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids." I believe in, and value, both. I really should've split that post into two, because it is not an either/or, but both/and. ——— Here was my thought process on the second half of what I wrote. "I know it only takes a few minutes here and there to wipe a mirror or dust a nightstand, and I am making these things priority today. I'm also going to deep clean the bathroom, re-sweep the entire house, pick up the living room, and clean out the fridge. Nothing is going to stop me from accomplishing my to-do list!" Naptime zips by, and then I hear a little voice saying "Mommy, I hold you!" *Instagram, I need more space to finish my thought!*???? Swipe left to read more
Jessa’s Instagram is mostly pictures of her cute kids, who are growing every day. She also often features her husband, who is a willing play partner for her sons.
[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]