Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar And Kids Become ‘Favorite’ As Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Get Shunned By TLC

This past week, the Duggar family got a lot of attention after TLC revealed that Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, will no longer be a staple part of Counting On. Considering that Jill and Derick were one of the original main stars of the TLC’s reality TV show, it is a big change for the fans to consider. With all the transphobic tweets and attacks against Jazz Jennings, a star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz, Derick Dillard got the boot from the producers.

That means that Jessa Duggar, the other original star of Counting On, has started receiving more attention from the fans. With all the negative press around the family, the Duggars uploaded a throwback picture of Jessa’s baby Spurgeon on their Facebook page, showing how kids and babies are still the focus of their lives.

“My favorite baby of all time,” one fan commented.

“Such a cutie pie,” another wrote. “He looks exactly like his Momma when she was his age!”

The 25-year-old mother of two has been lauded for having the cutest baby boys in the family. While Jill Duggar also has two sons of her own, Samuel and Israel, she has not shown them off on Instagram as much as Jessa has. So it is natural that Counting On fans are much more familiar with Jessa and Ben’s kids, whom they see regularly on social media.

As a matter of fact, Jessa just uploaded a throwback picture of herself when she was a toddler on her Instagram.

“You were a beautiful baby and a beautiful woman with beautiful kids,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Out of all the Duggar kids, Jessa is the only one without any jeopardizing rumors or serious scandals. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been under fire for asking their fans for financial donations to support their lifestyle, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been noted for being the rebels of the family, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have shocked the followers with her huge baby bump.

The most amount of drama that the 25-year-old Duggar has caused was when she posted pictures of her dirty house to make a case for not-so-perfect parenting.

However, this was something that she initiated herself and even responded to dispel any negative rumors about herself.

Jessa’s Instagram is mostly pictures of her cute kids, who are growing every day. She also often features her husband, who is a willing play partner for her sons.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]