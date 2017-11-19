Leeann Tweeden: Video With 10K Views Shows Her Throwing Her Leg Around Robin Williams, Slapping His Backside

Leeann Tweeden became the focus of sexual assault accusers recently when she published a photo of Senator Al Franken appearing to grope her breasts while she was asleep. As reported by the Inquisitr, Franken apologized twice to Tweeden for the controversy and she accepted his apology. The melee stemmed from a time in 2006 when Leeann, a Los Angeles radio anchor, traveled on a USO tour with Franken and claimed he wrote a sketch that forced the duo to kiss one another. Franken allegedly stuck his tongue in her mouth, according to Tweeden. She also said that when she warned Franken never to do anything like that again, Al began treating her in a rude manner and drew devil horns on photos of her that she was signing for fans. Franken, in response, said he remembered the sketch differently, but apologized nonetheless for the alleged sexual harassment and even welcomed an ethics investigation into the incident.

In the wake of the controversy, a newly unearthed video is going viral. The YouTube video is simply named “Leeann Tweeden,” but the description reads: “Leeann Tweeden humps Robin Williams at a USO Show in Kandahar 2004.” Uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, November 18, the video has swelled to more than 10,000 views in 24 hours. As seen below, Leeann introduced Robin and they two hugged. She wrapped her right leg around Robin during the hug and appeared to smack his backside as she walked away. The audience laughed and cheered.

In light of the accusations that she has lobbed against Franken, the above video is going viral and gaining comments on YouTube that are saying not-so-nice things about Leeann Tweeden. Some folks are claiming that she is a hypocrite for calling out alleged sexual harassment against Franken, while engaging in what they deem is alleged sexual misconduct against Robin William because of the above video.

However, it is not clear if Leeann and Robin rehearsed the above interaction to get a rise out of the crowd, or if it was an impromptu action devised by Tweeden alone. It also isn’t clear if the late comedian had a problem with Leeann’s actions and would have considered it sexual harassment, as some folks on social media are claiming.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]