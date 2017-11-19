Dakota Johnson Dating Chris Martin In Israel Away From Ex Boyfriend Matthew Hitt And Gwyneth Paltrow

Dakota Johnson made news when she was linked with four different men in just two weeks. Not only was she seen on dates with Jon Hamm and Chris Martin, but she also was seen leaving a hotel with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt and rumored to be pursued by Elon Musk. But the 28-year-old actress showed her world her decision when she appeared in Argentina at a Coldplay concert, adoringly looking at Chris Martin perform for his South American fans.

Fifty Shades actress showed that this was not a chance appearance by being photographed with him in Israel this weekend.

“Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson were seen hugging one another on Saturday in the central city of Herzliya,” reports YnetNews. “The two were spotted in the Yam Sheva restaurant together with singer Nick Cave, set to perform in Israel on Sunday.”

The actress is set to start promoting Fifty Shades Freed, the last film in the erotic installment, with Jamie Dornan before the Valentine’s Day next year. Till then, it looks like the Hollywood starlet wants to spend her time following Chris Martin around the world, pursuing a romance of her own.

Check out the Coldplay lead singer rocking it out in Argentina.

One of the potential reasons why How to be Single actress may want to move out of the US to pursue her love is because of his ex-wife. Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are famous for her “conscious uncoupling,” a term that they coined to replace the commonly used breakup or divorce. The singer and the Oscar winner maintain that they still are best friends and amicably parent their children together despite the fact that they are no longer in a romantic partnership.

But it looks like Gwyneth Paltrow still may have some sway in who Chris Martin gets to date.

“Chris was hoping this would finally be the girl who Gwyneth would approve of,” an insider told RadarOnline. “She hated Anna (Wallis, his ex) as well as Jennifer (Lawrence) and Alexa (Chung), saying they were all beneath Chris and refusing to socialize with them.”

Check out the Shakespeare in Love actress still hanging out with her ex-husband.

After Dakota Johnson releases Fifty Shades Freed, she will get busy promoting her second film of 2018, Sound of Metal, about a drummer that loses his hearing.

