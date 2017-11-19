Watch Eagles Vs. Cowboys 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, And NFL Game Odds

On Sunday night, NFL fans are gearing up to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys live streaming online and televised game action. The two NFC East division rivals will participate in what is expected to be a thrilling matchup between two of the league’s young stars at quarterback. As of right now, the Eagles’ Carson Wentz is leading all players in terms of favorites to win the NFL MVP Award. Dak Prescott is trying to lead his team to the postseason with running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended. Which team will prevail tonight? Here’s the latest matchup preview with game odds, television channel, start time, and Eagles vs. Cowboys live streaming online options.

ESPN website reported that the Cowboys are 2-3 over their last five games and currently have a record of 5-4. That’s good for second-best in their division and tonight they have a shot at the team leading it. As they arrive at this NFL game, the Philadelphia Eagles have shown they are the best of the best this season. The team has run off an 8-1 record as they have passed the midway point of their latest campaign. Carson Wentz has looked brilliant in just his second season to lead the team to the top of the NFC East and top of the league standings. Now with Dallas and Philadelphia meeting, a win during the second half stretch could be crucial for both team’s playoff situations.

For tonight’s matchup odds, Odds Shark lists the Eagles as favorites of 5.5 to 6.5 points on the spread. On the money line, Philadelphia is anywhere from -250 to -270 while the home team Cowboys are priced at +210 to +230 at various sportsbooks. Tonight’s consensus over/under points total is 47 points for the complete game in Dallas. Philadelphia has a 5-0 record against the spread over their last five games. It also doesn’t bode well for the Cowboys that they’ve gone just 2-4 against the spread in their last six home games against the Eagles.

Sunday Night Football featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. For television coverage of the game, viewers can watch on their NBC affiliate station. Cable and satellite subscribers with NBC can log into the NBC Sports Live Extra website or compatible apps to see a live streaming feed of this game.

Several other options exist to watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys on a live stream feed. Verizon customers may be able to see the game with the Verizon NFL Mobile app. There’s also the Sunday Direct Ticket service from DirecTV or the NFL Game Pass service with more details available at the GamePass.NFL.com website.

[Featured Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images]