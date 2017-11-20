Why Is The State Of Charles Manson’s Health Such A Mystery?

For the second time in 2017, convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has been rushed to a California hospital, and according to widespread reports, his condition is grave. Now 83-years-old, Manson, an inmate at Corcoran State Prison, is serving a life sentence for a string of 1969 murders that left seven people in the Los Angeles, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, dead and the entire nation in shock. Manson and his band of cult followers, known as “The Manson Family,” were later convicted of the crimes, which took place over two nights. While Charles Manson is not believed to have actually carried out any of the violent murders, his was the mind behind the crimes.

Earlier this week, Manson was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital, reports TIME, a situation confirmed by comments made by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to multiple news outlets. However, because of prisoner privacy laws, no conditions regarding Charles Manson’s condition have been made public. State and local privacy laws are so strict that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation haven’t even confirmed that the notorious killer has been hospitalized, only that he’s still alive.

Despite widespread speculation and internet hoaxes falsely claiming that Manson has already died, no further details about his condition have been made public since the initial sheriff’s department confirmation that Chares Manson was rushed to the hospital. While many across America and around the world are curious about Manson’s condition, it’s unlikely that any additional information will be released, and here’s why.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, both state and federal laws regarding patient/medical privacy prevent specific details about Charles Manson’s health from being released to the curious public. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the CDCR stated that the laws in question don’t allow for “commenting on protected health information for any inmate in our custody.”

Even if that inmate is as famous and notorious as Charles Manson.

As of Sunday, the California Department of Corrections hasn’t even publicly confirmed that Manson is or was recently hospitalized, despite public confirmations from Bakersfield law enforcement that the infamous inmate had been admitted to a local hospital. The protocol is similar to what happened at the beginning of 2017 when Charles Manson was reportedly hospitalized for a “serious illness.”

I will never understand how or why they get any privacy. They're criminals. Especially someone with his past. — Clumsy Unicorn (@JustKt87) November 19, 2017

He personally never killed anyone, he did much worst. He brainwashed ppl to do his bidding. The coward that he is. — Liz Blanchett (@BlanchetteLise) November 17, 2017

I feel like the only person actually sad about Charles Manson being in very poor health.. but I have reasons why. I really hope he gets better soon. — Savvy (@Savvy_universe) November 16, 2017

While authorities have been tight-lipped regarding Manson’s condition, department spokeswoman Vicky Waters has ensured the public that hospitalized inmates, Manson included, are kept under strict supervision.

“They remain under CDCR custody and 24-hour supervision during this time. CDCR also notifies and works with hospital security and law enforcement.”

Neither California Correctional Health Care Services, nor Waters would comment regarding what security measures may or may not be utilized in the case of a Charles Manson hospitalization. Even so, speculation is widespread that such security measures would be “significant,” with many noting that several prison officials were witnessed at the hospital when Manson was being treated in January. Given the convicted killer’s prison disciplinary record, which includes citations for spitting in guards’ faces, starting at least one fire, starting fights, multiple cases of weapons possession, and making violent threats, such precautions seem sensible, despite Charles Manson’s advanced age and reportedly severe medical issues.

Why Charles Manson's health problems remain shrouded in secrecy https://t.co/tTpUvydK89 pic.twitter.com/X5hdqP6CtU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 19, 2017

At this time, it is unknown which Bakersfield hospital is/was treating Manson, and none are commenting. However, reporters in the area last week claim to have seen a prison department van parked in front of Mercy Hospital. If Charles Manson manages to pull through his current reported medical crisis, his next chance at freedom will come at a parole hearing scheduled for 2027. Most legal experts agree that it is highly unlikely that the then-92-year-old would ever be granted parole.

[Featured Image by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/AP Images]