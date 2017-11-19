‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Makes A Deal With Victor, What Did She Promise To Seal The Deal?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will find herself in trouble and need someone to help her. Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) exposed her shady past with Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) on the air, and the scoop became a hot topic in Genoa City. Chelsea worries that if she doesn’t do something fast, Chelsea 2.0 could lose customers.

According to Soap Central, Chelsea worries that Chelsea 2.0 will suffer and she could lose profits following Hilary’s breaking news report on her past. She will be willing to do anything to keep her business afloat.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor (Eric Braeden) is having trouble with his business as well. The sex ring scandal could damage Newman Enterprises’ reputation and cause his clients to turn their backs on him. Victor will be looking for a way to boost his profits, and he may see Chelsea 2.0 as a sure way to recover from Zack and the sex ring scandal.

After the Newman family Thanksgiving dinner, Chelsea and Victor chat about working together. They have recently been estranged, and Chelsea wants to fix that. She will explain that his strained relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) has made it difficult for her to stay close to him. Young and the Restless spoilers tease they decide they need each other and will come to an agreement.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that a deal between Chelsea and Victor will be made and it will benefit both of their companies. Chelsea may not have wanted to turn to Victor for help, but she had no choice.

What did Victor ask Chelsea to do for him? Young and the Restless spoilers hint that it could be related to Nick. Perhaps he asked Chelsea to help repair his relationship with Nick. It will be a hard sell, but she may be able to convince Nick to bury the hatchet with his dad.

Young and the Restless spoilers state the agreement could be about Christian’s paternity. They are the only ones that know about the paternity shocker, and they could have made a new deal about when, or if, it should come out. Chelsea would likely protest Victor revealing the secret as she knows it would crush Nick.

Whatever their agreement is about, expect Nick to have a problem with Chelsea making a deal with his dad.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

