Porsha Williams Still Wearing Wedding Ring Four Years After Bitter Kordell Stewart Split

Porsha Williams continues to wear her wedding ring, despite her bitter breakup with ex-husband Kordell Stewart four years ago.

E! Online reported that Williams recently appeared on an episode of Daily Pop, where she shared her reason for still sporting the sparkly diamond.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was recently seen wearing the ring on an episode of the Bravo network reality show.

“I didn’t have it on my ring finger, I had it on my right hand,” Williams said. “So, you know it’s a diamond, it’s mine and until I get ready to do whatever I wanna do with it, I am gonna wear it when I’m feelin’ fancy.”

Williams also shared that she’s now “happily single,” though engaging in some form of dating.

“I am dating,” she said. “But right now, until I find that one, I’m happily single.”

Williams later shared the extent of her current love life is confined to texting, adding “pretty soon” she plans to meet with the two people she’s been texting and have a “real date.”

With more time on her hands, Williams seems to have time for other things, like coming to the defense of acquaintances like former RHOA costar Phaedra Parks.

B.E.T. has reported she recently chastised TV star Shemar Moore after he took what she viewed as great pains to shoot down dating rumors about him and Parks.

“Why he have to bring up Phaedra,” she said during a recent appearance on Dish Nation. “She ain’t say she was dating him. Who goes online to say you’re not dating a beautiful woman. She got a job, she got money.”

Williams later added Moore is the exception to the rule because “most men lie on their penis.”

She later openly wondered “who goes and denounce it? He didn’t have to add her all in there like that. You didn’t have to go that far.”

Williams’ defense of Parks had some RHOA fans wondering if the two were in the midst of patching up their once close relationship.

The two’s breakup infamously played out on the show’s reunion episode at the end of last season.

