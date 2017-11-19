Deepika Padukone Continues To Back ‘Padmavati‬’ Release In Spite Of Threats To ‘Burn Her Alive’

Based on a fictional story from 16th century poet Malik Muhamad Jayasi, Padmavati follows the titular character, played by Deepika Padukone, who is queen of Mewar and married to her king. As the film progresses, a Sultan develops a passionate obsession for Padmavati and pursues his interest in her to the detriment of the kingdom. As the synopsis suggests, this is a fictional story set in medieval times and concerning an emotional and enticing love triangle. Unfortunately, aspects of the film have spurred protests and angered responses from the people of India with death threats being levied against Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for her devotion to the film’s release.

The Controversy Behind Padmavati

While fictional, the film’s female character was based upon Rani Padmini, who also went by the name of Padmavati. Live Mint reported that the depiction of the 13th and 14th century Indian queen has come under fire, because it shows Padmavati engaged in a sensual dream sequence with Allauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). The people of India have been protesting the film all through the production process, charging the filmmakers with distorting history and for disgracing the memory of Rani Padmini.

Even state governments have begun criticizing Padmavati with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh officials calling for the film’s banning or censorship on the grounds that it paints historical figures in a bad light. The UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath suggested the film will cause social unrest, polarizing the people of India and possibly inciting violent outbreaks. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje didn’t ask for the film to be banned, she did suggest that Padmavati should be edited to change certain scenes, prior to its theatrical release.

In response, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has delayed the planned December 1 release, while a determination is made in regard to some content within Padmavati.

Padmavati Star Deepika Padukone Stands Her Ground

Even while Viacom18 and Indian state officials debate over the release of Padmavati, Deepika Padukone announced that “no element” would be able to stop the film’s release. That statement stirred an already hot public response and one unnamed protest group targeted Deepika for her statement, pledging a reward of Rs1 crore ($10 million) to anyone who kills the actress by “burning her alive.”

Police are looking into the group and investigating the threat, but, as Ms. Padukone told Indian Express, she’s still backing the film. In the interview, the Padmavati actress said she would not be intimidated by threats or by the vandalism which has plagued the production, because she feels the film is worthy of a release. She added that she feels ashamed to see people in her country blame the filmmaking industry for social problems that should be addressed with government leaders instead.

“I believe we are constantly answerable to everyone for some reason or the other,” said Deepika Padukone. “Why attack cinema which is full of love and which brings people together? Why curb people’s freedom of expression? How long can we allow some people to get away with what they have been doing?”

Deepika added that making Padmavati has been a physically and emotionally challenging experience, so she’s looking forward to break. After the film’s eventual release, Ms. Padukone will be stepping back to enjoy personal time, though she didn’t give details on how she might spend the break.

