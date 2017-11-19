Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar’s Sick Son Sneaks Off And Finds An Unusual Use For Diaper Rash Cream

Jill Duggar briefly lost her oldest son while he was sick at home, and he made quite a mess. Luckily for the mother of two, she managed to avoid the outrage of the mommy-shaming brigade after sharing her parenting fail on Instagram. Instead of being criticized for not keeping an eye on her toddler, she received a flood of supportive comments from Duggar family fans.

On Saturday, Jill Duggar shared two Instagram photos of her 2-year-old son Israel all decked out in his Christmas pajamas. The tot was standing in front of a pile of diaper boxes, and he had a tube of cream in his hand. According to his mother, it contained diaper rash ointment that the mischievous little boy had decided to smear in his hair. Jill caught her oldest son in the act of trying to style his golden locks with the greasy substance after realizing that she didn’t know where he was. She feared that Israel was up to something because he was being so quiet, and she was proven right when she went searching for him.

“That moment when the house gets quiet and you’re like, ‘oh no! Where is my 2 year old?!'” Jill wrote. “Yup…I found him on the floor behind the chair in his room putting diaper rash cream in his hair!???? tried washing his hair a couple times with dish soap but he still has a greasy look to his hair. Haha #israeldaviddillard #kidswillbekids.”

In another post, Duggar revealed that she had her hands full at home because both of her sons were sick. If she was busy caring for her infant son Samuel, this may explain why she didn’t notice that Israel was no longer where she could keep a watchful eye on him.

As reported by Romper, critics of the Duggar family can be pretty harsh when it comes to the Duggar girls’ social media posts about parenting; Jessa Duggar has been mommy-shamed for everything from letting her sons go barefoot to allowing them to try new foods. However, Jill’s recent Instagram post about Israel is seemingly flying under the mommy-shamers’ radar. Many of the responses to it were from Duggar family fans reassuring her that their own children have engaged in similar behavior.

“My son did that a couple months ago when I accidentally dozed off on the couch for a few mins,” wrote one fan.

“Same quiet situation except my son was brushing his teeth with it. At least he was trying to take care of himself,” another commented.

Others offered advice for how to get the diaper cream out of Israel’s hair. Their suggestions included dry shampoo, cornstarch, baby oil, peanut butter, baking soda mixed with shampoo, acne face wash, and baby powder.

❤️ these 2! Israel always asks, “hold baby Samuel?!” #bigbrother A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Oct 25, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Over on the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, the comments about the Instagram post were more cynical. Some Duggar family critics speculated that Jill staged the snapshots of Israel to deflect attention away from Derick Dillard’s recent controversies.

“Picture looks staged!!” read one remark.

“Jill’s lame attempt at damage control, trying to seem less perfect and more ‘normal’ by following Jessa’s example?” another commenter wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jill Duggar’s husband was recently kicked off of the Duggar family’s TLC series, Counting On, for attacking a transgender teenager on Twitter.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]