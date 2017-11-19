‘The Last Jedi’ Has The Longest Runtime In The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

The Last Jedi is breaking Star Wars records by becoming the longest-running film in the franchise. Director Rian Johnson shared the news of Episode 8‘s runtime, which comes in at two hours and 30 minutes.

Johnson revealed the films historic length in a press conference (via Collider), that has Star Wars fans celebrating. The Last Jedi dethrones 2002’s Attack of the Clones, which held the number one spot for 15 years. Episode 8 squashes Episode 2 by eight extra minutes of Lucasfilm goodness.

According to IMDB, the runtimes for the rest of the Star Wars franchise are as follows:

(1977) Star Wars: A New Hope– 2 hours, 1 minute

(1980) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back– 2 hours, 4 minutes

(1983) Star Wars: Return of the Jedi– 2 hours, 11 minutes

(2016) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story– 2 hours, 13 minutes

(1999) Star Wars: The Phantom Menace– 2 hours, 16 minutes

(2015) Star Wars: The Force Awakens– 2 hours, 16 minutes

(2005) Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith– 2 hours, 20 minutes

(2002) Star Wars: Attack of the Clones– 2 hours, 22 minutes

Johnson explained the runtime does not feel long, and if the film was any shorter, it “would be compromising some of the characters and some of the journeys.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi confirmed to be 150 minutes long, the longest film of the franchise!! pic.twitter.com/qeBi29guvW — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 17, 2017

Also in Johnson’s press conference (via IGN), came the announcement that Rogue One director, Gareth Edwards, would be making a cameo in the film. Despite several rumors that Prince William and Prince Harry would also be making cameos in the film as stormtroopers, Johnson would not confirm their secret roles. Tom Hardy has also been rumored to play a stormtrooper.

IGN also reported several weeks ago that Johnson would be at the helm of a new independent Star Wars trilogy. The new movie series is rumored to be set apart from Luke Skywalker, General Leia, Rey, Finn, and pretty much everyone in the roman numeral series.

For the first time, he has something to fight for. Get tickets to Star Wars: #TheLastJedi now. https://t.co/x84tTTrLSi pic.twitter.com/ipviqZXHGK — Star Wars (@starwars) November 18, 2017

The Last Jedi joins films like Saving Private Ryan (170 minutes), Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (178 minutes), Pearl Harbor (183 minutes), and Avatar (160 minutes) in their extra-long runtimes. Each film saw incredible box office success, which was not hindered by its above average length.

Episode 8 stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, David Boyega, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Studios]