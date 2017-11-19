Trump’s Six-Day 2017 Thanksgiving Vacation To Mar-A-Lago Will Be Trip No. 8 To Florida Club During Presidency

President Donald Trump just may run into a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin down at Mar-a-Lago over the Thanksgiving holiday. As reported by the Inquisitr, the pricey yacht of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich docked close to eight miles away from Mar-a-Lago — with the estimated $500 million boat enjoying a submarine attached. The yacht’s traveling plans would bring it even closer to Mar-a-Lago.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the Thanksgiving traveling plans of Trump are being discovered also, but not because the White House has yet made President Trump’s Palm Beach travel plans clear. Instead, the publication has learned that Trump’s imagined second season of his reality show that is The Winter White House of Florida will likely start on Tuesday, November 21, because the Federal Aviation Administration put forth a “VIP Movement Notification” to warn other pilots about dignitaries traveling from Tuesday until Sunday, November 26.

That means that Air Force One will likely land at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday and depart on Sunday, giving Trump (and most likely First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump and other members of the Trump Family) a good six days to spend down at Mar-a-Lago. It will be Trump’s first vacation to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving as acting president. Trump previously vacationed at Mar-a-Lago for several weeks as president-elect in November and December of 2016.

President Trump is expected to play golf and govern down at Mar-a-Lago, after not visiting Mar-a-Lago since April. Palm Beach residents expect President Trump to come back for Christmas as well. Trump supporters are planning a rally dubbed “Welcome Home Mr. President” for Saturday, November 25. Trump protesters conducted a “We’re Still Here — March Against Trump” rally held in downtown West Palm Beach.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the upcoming trip to Mar-a-Lago will be trip No. 8 for Trump, who made his way to Mar-a-Lago seven times between February and April. Those trips brought plenty of backlash on social media over the estimated cost of flying Trump and others down to Florida. Whether or not Trump will make another trip to Trump International Golf Club off Summit Boulevard in unincorporated West Palm Beach to work off any turkey and stuffing remains to be seen.

[Featured Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]