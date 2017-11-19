WWE Rumors: Four Last-Minute Rumors Heading Into Tonight’s ‘Survivor Series’

After last night’s War Games at NXT Takeover, the main roster of WWE is going to attempt to one-up them as Monday Night Raw battles SmackDown Live at Survivor Series. Team Red and Team Blue have their sides chosen and they’re ready to fight for brand supremacy. One may think that everything is known about what will go on this evening, but some last-minute rumors could very well throw a monkey wrench into all their plans.

While it is quite possible that things could go on as planned this evening, one has to remember that this is the WWE. If there weren’t going to be some swerves or surprises, then, it wouldn’t be one of their biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

A great number of superstars are featured in the individual matches and in the elimination-style tag bouts, but others are sitting on the sideline. With that, it’s time to look at the top four last-minute rumors that may add a bit of guesswork to the Survivor Series.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will interfere in a match

The new-old best friends were recently sent home early from WWE’s European tour after there was a bit of confusion in a match with The New Day. They returned to TV this week on SmackDown Live, but they turned their back on their Team Blue teammates when Team Red invaded.

Neither superstar is booked for a match, but according to Cageside Seats, they “are apparently factored into the show.”

Triple H and Kurt Angle may tease some tension between one another

This past week on Raw, Triple H returned to replace Jason Jordan on the men’s team for Team Red, and that could cause some problems. Trips said that Jordan was injured and was not in a place to compete, but will Kurt Angle sit well with his son being replaced so easily?

According to Bleacher Report, it’s quite an “uneasy alliance” to see both men working together and big-time friction could be teased between them at Survivor Series.

Tonight’s PPV is going to run over its allowed time and quite long

The Survivor Series is one of the biggest events every single year, and as already stated, the card is stacked from top to bottom. With all of those matches, WWE is not looking to let anything go halfway and give every superstar enough time to do their thing.

What Culture is reporting that with entrances, matches, promos, segments, and everything else, the Survivor Series could run around five hours and that isn’t counting the pre-show.

Paige or Nikki Bella won’t be returning tonight

Many have thought that Paige or Nikki Bella to return at tonight’s PPV to take the fifth and final spot on the women’s team for SmackDown. After Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Team Blue simply did a flip-flop and have now put Nattie in her place for the elimination tag match.

Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017

Tonight’s Survivor Series is quite a stacked card and it has a number of huge matches that may make it one of the best pay-per-views of the year. Seeing Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles battle it out in a one-on-one match is a dream for many wrestling fans, but the only hope is that it is kept clean. Now, these last-minute rumors may end up being nothing more than speculation, but don’t put it past the WWE to throw a few of them in.

