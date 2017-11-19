‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Drops a Bomb When Ash-Jack Reveal Her Diagnosis–Major Shocker Ahead

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease the Abbott family will be in crisis during the week of November 20. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will put the drama on hold to celebrate Thanksgiving. They will learn on Monday, November 20, that Dina (Marla Adams) has Alzheimer’s disease and she has been suffering for quite some time. They are not sure how they will juggle her medical needs. Jack decides they will worry about that later. They want the family to enjoy Dina’s presence for Thanksgiving.

According to Soap Central, Jack and Ashley will pretend like everything is fine during the holiday celebration. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that they don’t want Dina to think something is wrong. They want Dina to feel comfortable and to enjoy Traci’s (Beth Maitland) visit.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will get into it this week. It will probably be related to Dina. Knowing Nikki, she probably will rant again that Dina attacked her. Of course, now Jack knows that it wasn’t his mother’s fault because she has Alzheimer’s disease. If Jack decides to stick up for his mother, Nikki could snap at him.

Even though things between he and Nikkki are rocky, Jack’s determined to put everything aside and have the best holiday dinner with his mother. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack decides to focus on his family. Jack feels grateful for whatever time Dina has left.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that after eating dinner on Thanksgiving, Jack and Ashley sit Dina down to have a serious conversation with her. They will tell her she has Alzheimer’s disease. The news will not shock her. She will disclose that she has known about her diagnosis for some time and she hired Graham (Max Shippee) to take care of her.

Jack and Ashley will be shocked. They will tell her that she should have reached out to them as they would have loved to help her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina wasn’t sure how they would respond, considering she abandoned them as children.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina will tell her children that she didn’t intend to stick around. She just wanted to ask for their forgiveness and go back to Paris. However, she cares about them so much that now she cannot leave.

Jack and Ashley cannot believe that Dina knew about her diagnosis and she didn’t tell them. They will have to figure out how to meet her needs. For now, they plan on keeping her diagnosis a secret from Abby and Traci.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

