Prince Harry’s Royal Forefather Had Meghan Markle’s Ancestor Beheaded

A prince falls for an actor across the pond and their transatlantic love story becomes the stuff of dreams. Harry and Meghan Markle’s “happily ever after” may just have one jarring bump — history.

The British royal and his lady love have been seeing each other for over a year with speculation of an engagement rife. Their relationship has triggered interest among history buffs and has thrown up some interesting facts, including their distant familial relationship. It was earlier reported that Harry and Meghan share a mutual ancestor in Ralph Bowes, born 1480.

Bowes was a high sheriff of County Durham in England. His grandson Christopher Hussey was one of the founding fathers of Nantucket, Massachusetts, who went to sire the family that saw the arrival of Meghan Markle ten generations down the line. Bowes is Harry’s ancestor through his great-grandson Sir George Bowes, the Huffington Post reported.

According to an Australian amateur historian, Christopher Hussey’s great-great-great-grandfather (an ancestor of Meghan Markle) Lord Hussey, 1st Baron Hussey of Sleaford, was executed at the behest of Henry VIII in 1537 for attempting to overthrow the Tudor monarch, the Telegraph reports. Ironically, Prince Harry’s official title is Prince Henry of Wales.

Before he fell out of favor, Lord Hussey was rewarded for his loyalty to the throne by appointment as diplomatic envoy, knighthood and chamberlain to the royal house.

After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, a statement last year from the British royal family confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating. While asking for privacy, the statement shared Harry’s concerns for his girlfriend’s safety. The couple was first spotted in public in December last year. They also reportedly attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception together and were later seen at the Invicitus Games.

Meghan Markle opened up about the relationship in an interview she gave to Vanity Fair in September. She said though perception about her has changed, she remains the same person she was before meeting Harry.

Talk of an engagement has gathered steam in the recent past with reports suggesting Meghan’s role in the popular TV series Suits has ended. The actor’s body-double, Nicky Bursic, sent her a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram which further fueled rumors Meghan has exited the show to walk the royal path.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]