Democratic Party Divides Itself Over Bill Clinton And Sexual Harassment

Despite his scandals, Bill Clinton has become to the Democratic party what Ronald Reagan is to Republicans — an absolute icon. Not only did Clinton get the gay rights bandwagon rolling in the early 1990s, but he was often referred to as our “first African-American president” before we actually had one.

However, in a post-Weinstein era, some Democrats want to revise history and separate themselves from Mr. Clinton. According to CNN, New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand now states she believes Hillary’s husband should have resigned in light of the Monica Lewinsky affair.

“Things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances there should be a very different reaction. And I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him,” Gillibrand is quoted as revealing.

In addition to Gillibrand, columnist Caitlin Flanagan from the Atlantic has also turned on Clinton. She not only notes the bloody rape allegations against Bill Clinton by Juanita Broaddrick, but wrongdoings to Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey as well.

“But Clinton was not left to the swift and pitiless justice that today’s accused men have experienced. Rather, he was rescued by a surprising force: machine feminism,” Flanagan points out, adding that noted feminist Gloria Steinem even wrote a column that defended Clinton while slut-shaming his victims.

Many on Twitter think that witch-hunting Bill Clinton about his harassment and assault allegations 20 years later is ridiculous.

20 years ago. People still obsessing about this are completely out of touch with reality. https://t.co/Tt2q7QyLKV — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 19, 2017

This is a witch hunt by the righteous and holier than thou Salem caucus of Democrats who can't stay focused on saving health care. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says Bill Clinton should've resigned over Lewinsky scandal https://t.co/oLA6WIfWV1 via @HuffPostPol — James Conner (@jrcflatheadmemo) November 17, 2017

Bill Clinton isn’t the only prominent Democratic to come under fire in the recent weeks following several accusations of harassment against powerful men. It’s been an absolute disaster of a week for Sen. Al Franken, who was depicted in pictures grabbing a television host’s breasts without her consent.

Don't stop tweeting about Al Franken. He needs to resign. If he doesn't, we take to the streets in protest. #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/A7Cf4mU0Vh — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 18, 2017

According to USA Today, Mr. Franken has issued an apology.

“I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate,” Franken said in a statement Thursday.

However, according to the Washington Examiner, prominent Minnesota Democrats are calling for Franken to resign.

“Two prominent members of Minnesota’s Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party are calling on Sen. Al Franken to resign his Senate seat following allegations of sexual misconduct. Although many other Democrats have called the former comedian’s actions disturbing, state auditor Rebecca Otto and Megan Thomas, president of the party’s official Feminist Caucus, say he should leave office.”

The backlash against men who have allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted women in the past has gone far beyond politics. There have been recent allegations launched at Ryan Seacrest, Sylvester Stallone, Ben Affleck, Russell Simmons, Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, etc. It is predicted that by the end of the month, several other politicians and entertainment figures will be named. Some think that it’s about time these people are named, but others think we’ve entered a new era of sexual McCarthyism.

