WWE News: AJ Styles Comments On Leaving WWE Sooner Than Fans May Want

The current WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke about his plans for retirement and it may come sooner than his fans want to see it happen. With Styles taking on “The Beast” Brock Lesnar Sunday night, fans are hoping for an epic clash between the two top champions from their respective brands. Styles has been “The face that runs SmackDown” ever since his arrival to WWE. Brock Lesnar’s face has been less visible on Raw but he’s clearly the man running things in terms of the title. With that said, Styles recently addressed his eventual retirement from WWE.

Both WWE Champion AJ Styles and former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre recently appeared on 97.9 The Box in Houston to promote this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames and WWE’s Survivor Series 2017 events. As Sportskeeda‘s Aaron Varble indicated, Styles talked about his future in the professional wrestling business with WWE. He mentioned that as you get older, you’ve got less energy to maintain that level of physicality and the look in the ring. Styles also brought up the time he’s away from his kids while on the road and having to “discipline them over the phone” or missing their various events and functions.

Based on his comments to The Box, it sounds like Styles won’t be doing that as much in the future.

“Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I’ll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever they’re in.”

That gives WWE fans “a couple of years” more to enjoy AJ Styles in all his glory in the ring. His match against Brock Lesnar will be his second-straight “dream match” at a pay-per-view. At the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 pay-per-view, he fought with “The Demon” Finn Balor, but ended up losing that one.

It’s being rumored that he could be headed to next year’s WrestleMania 34 with the championship and that he’ll be challenged by either John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura. That would give him another dream match in the WWE for the fans, should it be “The King of Strong Style” he goes up against in a one-on-one situation.

Styles has already accomplished quite a bit in the WWE in just a short time, having won the United States and WWE Championship several times. He will still need a few more title wins to get that “Grand Slam” achievement that other superstars have achieve. He’s also won many titles in other organizations including New Japan and TNA Impact Wrestling. With each year, there’s less for “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles to achieve.

It’s certainly understandable that fans want every wrestler that becomes a top start to stick around forever, but sometimes there’s the other aspect of their lives: their actual lives away from the ring. With that said, AJ Styles seems to have a departure plan from WWE in mind. There are always those possibilities that he could return to the ring like other superstars have done for one-off matches at big events.

[Featured Image by WWE]