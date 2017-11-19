One Man Goes Partially Blind After Having ‘Mind-Blowing’ Orgasm

A man from England went partially blind in one eye after reportedly having a night of “vigorous sexual intercourse,” which resulted in a “mind-blowing” orgasm.

According to the New York Post by way of the Sun, the 29-year-old Southampton resident went to the hospital after discovering part of his vision in his left eye was blurred. The man told doctors that the night previous, he had engaged in sexual activity and didn’t take notice of his obscured vision until the next day.

Doctors ran a series of tests and discovered a hemorrhage in his eye that had been caused by pressure building up to the man having an orgasm.

The British Medical Journal noted that during orgasm, men sometimes tend to hold their breath to abstain from reaching completion too fast, but that can lead to some serious consequences.

“During orgasm the valsalva manoeuvre [holding your breath to prevent an orgasm] can produce a sudden increase in retinal venous pressure, resulting in vessel rupture and haemorrhagic retinopathy,” they say.

In other words, holding one’s breath before that final moment can cause a sudden increase in pressure behind the retina, which in the English man’s case, resulted in a blood vessel bursting and causing the blindness.

“Basically, the intense pressure from his climax caused a sudden increase in pressure behind his retina and resulted in a blood vessel bursting,” the New York Post notes. “The burst vessel then obstructed his vision in that eye.”

Luckily for the man, the injury was only temporary and his body ultimately absorbed the blood from the hemorrhage naturally. Eventually, the man was able to see completely out of his left eye once more.

The BMJ report adds, “The autonomic effects of orgasm on the eye are well known and have been associated with other ocular pathology, including angle closure glaucoma [damage to the optic nerve due pressure build up].”

“Prior to ejaculation, retinal vascular tone decreases, allowing vessels to dilate and become engorged.”

As blood vessels in the eyes are more relaxed than others, they are able to fill up with more blood, which can lead to them bursting.

There have been at least six other cases of men who have received similar eye injuries from orgasms.

[Featured Image by eclipse_images/iStock]