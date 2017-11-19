Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Are Allegedly Planning A Big Wedding

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are going strong and are allegedly planning a big wedding. The celebrity couple, who were previously discussing to elope, has reportedly decided to organize a big wedding in the coming time.

Justin and Selena’s wedding is allegedly going to be happening in Los Angeles. According to InTouch Weekly, Justin and Selena are seemingly moving forward with a big wedding, with thousands of roses and Fetish singer’s friends as bridesmaids. The report added that apparently there will be two weddings happening. One of which will happen in the Come & Get It singer’s native Texas and another one in Los Angeles.

“She wants a wedding — the bigger the better. She wants a white dress, thousands of colorful roses and her very best friends for bridesmaids. Selena’s dream may come true times two. While she wants the ceremony to take place in her native Texas, Justin is aiming to walk down the aisle in LA, so they might do one of each!”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially exclusive now. The on-again and off-again couple are no more looking to date other people. The sources have added that Gomez and Bieber are happy and enjoying their time together. Justin and Selena have grown a lot over the years when they were away from each other and after Gomez’s breakup with The Weeknd, their rekindled romance is going strong.

The Sorry hit-maker and the 25-year-old Selena are also trying to gain their friends’ trust in their relationship again. Justin is reported to be doing well in gaining the trust of the Come & Get It singer’s friends. The friends of the couple know that it is different this time.

“They are together all the time. They’re so happy and having so much fun together. So far, it’s going really well, Selena and Justin have a lot of admiration and respect for each other and seem to be bringing out the best in one another.”

The popularly called Jelena couple first sparked rumors of their rekindled romance in late October 2017. The couple is seen romancing on many occasions since then. It is said that their relationship first started in late 2009 and the couple has since then tried to make it work many times.

The Hands To Myself singer first made her relationship official with Justin during the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011. In 2012, it was reported that the Jelena couple got engaged when Selena sported a huge diamond ring with the letter J studded on it.

However, by the end of the year, their romance started to fade away and there were reports of their breakup. The couple is reported to have tried to make their relationship work many times between 2014-2015. They finally called it quits in 2015 and started dating other people. While Justin was linked with many models including Sofia Richie, Selena announced her relationship with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reported to be inseparable now. They even packed on PDA including a steamy kiss for the cameras.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images]