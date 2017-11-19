Teresa Giudice Husband Joe Rumored To Be Peddling Moonshine In Prison

Teresa Giudice may not be happy to hear rumors husband Joe is now exhibiting less than his best behavior behind bars.

Radar reports Giudice and other inmates have found a way of sneaking alcohol throughout the prison where he is serving out the remainder of his 41-month sentence after being convicted of fraud.

“He and his friends have been making moonshine in bottles,” said a source. “He has been drinking a lot while in confinement. They make moonshine and sell it to other inmates.”

While Joe’s attorney, James Leonard, insists his client has been on his best behavior, Teresa is already on record in asserting that she will leave the father of her four young daughters “if he isn’t better when he comes out of prison.”

Still, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently admitted her heart is lonely for her husband and she’s taken to spending even more time with their children to help fill the void.

“How do I deal with it,” Giudice recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Well, I have four daughters that keep me very, very busy. I’m not kidding, like, if you were to come to my house, your head would spin.”

Teresa’s daily life has the reality TV star comparing herself to the Energizer Bunny regarding her stamina and keeping busy.

“I never stop going,” she said. “But once I lay down, I’m done. So, I have nothing to think about, except sleeping.”

Joe Giudice is slated to be released from prison sometime in 2019.

After persistent rumblings that the couple could divorce once Joe is a free man, Teresa recently shared she sees her husband being a part of her life going forward, adding their time apart has only made them stronger. The Real Housewives of New Jersey reality TV star also recently told Extra all the speculation about the couple going their separate ways generated from her new Standing Strong book is off base.

“I really started getting angry and that’s when all my feelings came out,” Giudice said of some of the animosity she expressed for Joe in the book. “I feel like I missed out on those 11 and a half months that I was away that I should’ve been with my mom. I really open up in the book and writing the book was really therapeutic for me and so I got all my feelings out so now I feel like now I can move on.”

Giudice’s mom, Antonia Gorga, died soon after she was released from prison.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]