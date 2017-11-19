Kate Middleton Was Not Always A Princess! Before She Married Wills, Duchess Kate Did This For A Living

It’s hard to imagine Kate Middleton being anything but the Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen of England, but there was a time in her life when she actually worked for a living. Well, that may be an exaggeration, but the mom of Prince George and Princess Charlotte did have a job before she married Prince William. Before she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, Middleton was a buyer for the British fashion label Jigsaw.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, after she graduated from St. Andrews University in 2005, Middleton worked three days a week for the brand’s founder, Belle Robinson. In order to accommodate her schedule as Prince William’s girlfriend, Middleton only worked part-time, but she still made a positive impression on her one and only employer.

Robinson said that there were days when TV crews would be outside the office and they would ask Kate Middleton if she wanted to sneak out the back. But, the Duchess always decided to give them the picture they wanted, because if she didn’t, they would continue to hound her. She added that Middleton was very mature for a 26-year-old and down-to-earth. Middleton would sit in the kitchen and talk to everyone, from van drivers to the account executives.

As soon as Middleton said yes to Prince William, she quit her job and became a full-time royal. But, her brief background in fashion has contributed to her status as a current style icon.

Of course, her job now, in addition to being an ambassador for the Palace, is being a mom. She is currently expecting her third child, who is reportedly due next spring. Middleton is also involved with various charity work, with one of her main focuses being the physical and mental health of mothers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Middleton recently visited Hornsey Road Children’s Center in London, and admitted that her husband struggled with adjusting to life as a parent. Those in attendance said that the Duchess seemed genuinely interested in the issues facing parents, especially mental and health support.

Per People Magazine, Kate Middleton also shared with 6-year-old Nevaeh Richardson-Natiko during the event that Princess Charlotte’s favorite color is pink.

