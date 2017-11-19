‘Teen Mom’s’ Javi Marroquin Confirms He Wanted To Get Back Together With Kailyn Lowry On ‘Marriage Boot Camp'[

Teen Mom’s Javi Marroquin has confirmed that he really wanted to get back together with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry when they filmed this season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Javi says that he hoped the WeTV series would help heal the relationship with Kailyn, but she was more focused on co-parenting. He added that he kept his true desires secret because he did not want to be publicly embarrassed.

“I kept that to myself. I told all my friends because I didn’t want to look dumb or whatnot, so I kind of told them I was going for strictly co-parenting but deep down in my heart, I really did hope or think this show and these doctors could help us out and we could get back together,” he revealed during a Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars event recently.

But as we mentioned before, Kailyn wanted a divorce. She told In Touch that she wanted them to learn how to co-parent when they started filming as she had no intention of getting back together with Javi. She, however, admits that she knew Marroquin wanted to reignite their relationship.

“That definitely comes across on the show,” she said during a Facebook Live interview. “So you’ll have to watch and see how that plays out.”

Thank you friends and family that came and made Lincoln’s birthday extremely special. Huge thank you to my girl @_brianadejesus helping me put this together and thank you @miss_teenyfabsmama for these awesome shirts. Linc loved them A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Today, both Javi and Kailyn have moved on. Javi looks like he’s happy in a new relationship with Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. According to E! Online, the two reality stars recently celebrated his son’s birthday together.

In more shocking news, Kailyn has recently revealed that she is in a lesbian relationship. Radar Online reported that Lowry admitted to the relationship during her podcast, Coffee and Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley.

Mid-conversation of all things 90s for @coffeeconvospodcast ???? thank you so much @magnoliamedspa for letting us use your space. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:34am PST

According to Radar, there’s been some speculation in the past that Kailyn might be into girls, but now it’s confirmed.

During the podcast, the Teen Mom star revealed that the relationship is still new and they have just gone on a couple of dates. So, it looks like it’s not too serious as yet.

Kailyn did not out her new love interest by name, but there are rumors that it might be her friend, Dominique Potter. As Radar noted, Dominque has been photographed wearing a necklace with Kailyn’s name on it. She also once referred to herself as Lowry’s girlfriend on Snapchat.

Lowry said that she’s known her girlfriend for a year and that their romance developed “organically”

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv]