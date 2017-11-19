Poll: Donald Trump’s Republican Base Shows Signs Of Abandoning Him

President Donald Trump’s support from his Republican base is showing noticeable signs of slippage in a new national poll.

A Lucid survey found that 71.85 percent of GOP voters now approve of Trump’s White House job performance, down a full three-points from the week before, when he registered a rating of better than 75 percent.

Overall, pollsters found Trump’s approval rating now stands at just 35 percent.

In addition, while 82 percent of Trump voters in a poll from Morning Consult/Politico said they would vote for him again, the same survey concluded that 8 percent of Trump voters would defect to a generic Democrat candidate in the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, nearly three in five voters in a new Quinnipiac University poll agreed they are now convinced Trump is not fit to be the nation’s president.

Pollsters found that 57 percent of voters concurred about Trump’s unfitness for office, representing a new high to the same question that was asked during polls taken over the last two months.

Overall, the number of respondents now disapproving of Trump’s job performance during his first year in office stands at 58 percent, compared to just 35 percent of those polled offering positive reviews.

“The question is how does the president turn it around,” said Democratic strategist Scott Bolden, adding that Republicans need Trump to show marked improvement heading into elections in 2018 and 2020.

Meanwhile, a recent CNN poll found Trump’s approval rating has slipped to an all-time low of just 36 percent.

With the Russian probe into potential collusion in his 2016 campaign widening, pollsters found Trump’s disapproval rating is now pegged at a staggering new high of 58 percent, with nearly half of those respondents, or 48 percent, adding that they strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the Oval Office.

In addition, more Americans than ever are now concerned about suspected contacts between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives.

Nearly half of all respondents, or 44 percent, agreed they are “very concerned,” up 17 points from just four months ago, or around the same time news broke that Donald Trump Jr. hosted at a meeting at Trump Tower attended by several Russians purporting to have dirt on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The meeting was also attended by Trump campaign staffers Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, the latter of whom has since been indicted in connection with the ongoing probe.

Pollsters also found almost six in 10 Americans, or 59 percent, now agree they think Trump himself knew about contacts with Russians during his campaign.

About two-thirds, or 64 percent of respondents, now say they view the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election in 2016 as a serious matter, compared to just 32 percent who see it as an effort to discredit Trump’s presidency.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]