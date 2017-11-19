‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Nov. 20-24: Thanksgiving Chaos, Secret Missions, & Kim Says P6 Is Her Ex-Drew

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 20-24 reveal that at least one other person, besides Jason Morgan (Billy Miller), believes that Patient Six (Steve Burton) is Drew. Being sociable people, Carly (Laura Wright) will invite friends and family over for Thanksgiving dinner. Little does she know that one of her guests could hold the key to Patient Six’s past. Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) and Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) family will just be getting to know each other better when she will receive the surprise of her life when she recognizes one of the other guests.

Patient Six will catch Kim’s eye, and Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) hopes of having a peaceful Thanksgiving with his girlfriend’s family are completely dashed. Drew, as Kim knows Patient Six, is Kim’s ex-boyfriend. According to General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry,chaos will ensue because Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will vehemently support their friend and insist that he is Jason and not Drew. Of course, they are not the only people in Port Charles that Patient Six is their longtime friend. It remains to be seen how Carly reacts to this news, but she will undoubtedly be confused as to her ex-boyfriend’s identity.

Jason’s whole life is in a turmoil and he has been having nightmares. General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 20-24 state that he will seek out professional help by going to see Monica (Leslie Charleson). Perhaps Monica will be instrumental in helping Jason dealing with the appearance of Patient Six and what that means for him as Jason.

With more in common than they knew, Ava and Franco spend some enlightening time together today. STARTING NOW – a brand-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/yHcNksAK48 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 17, 2017

Ava (Maura West) is on a mission of her own, as she still has not given up the idea that her face can one day be restored. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava will eventually find a doctor who is willing to perform the unethical operation on her face. Of course, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will be vehemently opposed to the idea of Ava taking such a risk with her life, but she will pursue her dream to be whole again.

General Hospital indicates that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will take some heat during the week of November 20-24. The Ask Man Landers secret is out and Nathan could face criminal charges for fraud. GH fans know that Nelle made a call to the tabloids when she spied and found out Man Landers real identity. Not only is Nathan in hot water, but there is a good chance that his partner-in-crime Amy (Risa Dorken) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) could be in trouble too.

Thanksgiving is a time for forgiveness and hope, and it seems as if Franco (Roger Howarth) may spread a little cheer this season. General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will comfort an enemy this week. Could Jason have turned to his arch-enemy in his time of need? At least, it will be interesting to see how their relationship develops in the following months.

