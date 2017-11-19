What Does Omarosa Do In The White House, She Struggles To Tell You

Omarosa Manigault hints that her role in the White House is indispensable, though the former reality TV star struggles to describe just what it is she does.

“Everything,” Manigault recently told the Daily Beast when directly asked what it is she does as President Donald Trump’s communications director for the Office of Public Liaison.

On the day of the Daily Beast interview, Manigault lamented the day was slated to be “a very, very busy day” because it was the day of her bridal party luncheon at the White House.

“You can see me in action,” she said.

Whatever it is she does, rumors persist Manigault may not be doing it for much longer. Since Gen. John Kelly took over as Chief of Staff, there have been rumors her days in the Oval Office are numbered.

Several media outlets have also reported White House officials recently moved to ban her from publishing certain photos from her 39-person bridal shower after she reportedly crashed the Oval Office for an unauthorized photo shoot.

Politico reported the former Apprentice show villain escorted members of her party onto the grounds where they “loudly wandered around, looking to snap photos in the Rose Garden and throughout the West Wing.”

Whether or not Omarosa had formal permission for the photoshoot remains unclear, but there’s no denying she was quickly admonished and told that she could not post any of the snaps online out of security and ethical concerns.

Almost from the day she was formally named as a senior level staffer, Manigault has attracted unwanted attention for herself in the office.

Back in August, during an appearance on a National Association of Black Journalists panel in New Orleans, she clashed with the moderator and was roundly heckled by audience members for defending Trump.

A few weeks before that, she drew the ire of some by referring to herself as the “Honorable Omarosa Manigault” in a correspondence with Congressional Black Caucus members.

Rumors have also persisted that White House staffers have taken to trying to keep Manigault from attending certain meetings because she can be a distraction.

Through it all, Manigault seems to have managed to keep the support of Trump, whom she first met while starring on the Apprentice back in 2004.

Steven Bannon, Reince Preibus, Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Flynn, and Sean Spicer have all come and gone over that time.

Several media outlets have also recently reported Omarosa is now viewed around the Oval Office as the administration’s most “despised” person.

Manigault has also been saddled with the label of being one of the administration’s biggest agitators, or one of the people most responsible for “triggering” Trump over hot topics leading to one of his never-ending tweeting tirades.

