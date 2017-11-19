‘Avenger’s’ Star Sebastian Stan Just Dropped A Major Captain America Spoiler For ‘Infinity War’

Based on the teaser that was released during Comic-Con, we know that Chris Evans will be sporting a beard as Captain American in Avengers: Infinity War. The biggest question, of course, is whether or not Cap will be taking on his Nomad identity. While nothing official has been confirmed, Sebastian Stan may have just confirmed that we’ll see Nomad Cap in Infinity War.

According to Comic Book, Stan recently shared an image of a Captain America: Winter Soldier poster that teases the Nomad storyline. Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier (aka Bucky Barnes) in the franchise, drew a beard on Evans and wrote “Argh, I’m Nomad” on the poster. This isn’t definitive proof that we’ll see Captain America’s alter ego in the coming film, but it’s a pretty strong hint.

Stan is known for playing jokes on his co-stars and fans, so he may have been trying to throw everyone off the trail. It is also unlikely that Stan would have dropped such a major spoiler ahead of the movie. Producers have gone to great lengths to keep a lid on spoilers and didn’t even give the actors a full script before their scenes. But what are the chances that Marvel is adapting the Nomad identity for Avengers: Infinity War?

Movie Pilot reports that the end of Captain America: Civil War hinted that Steve Rogers will take on his Nomad identity. After Captain American defeated Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to save Bucky, he dropped his shield and left it behind as he made a getaway. Rogers’ shield is a crucial part of his Captain America identity, and him ditching it convinced fans that he’d become Nomad from here on out.

"Excuse me…where's the restroom?" A big thank you and shout out to Casey McBroom @shield_labs for making this for me. Will come in handy… #wintersoldier #marvel A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

There’s also the idea that we might see a new Captain America emerge in the coming film. Tony Stark’s father is the one who gave Rogers the shield in the first place, so it’s possible that Tony does the same now that his old pal has given up his old identity. In the comics, Bucky is the one who becomes the new Captain America, though this doesn’t seem likely based on how things ended in Civil War.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters in May of 2018.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]